Wednesday, May 4
Free Skin Screening Event• 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Tareen Dermatology, 1575 20th St. NW Suite 201, Faribault. Free skin cancer screening provided by Allina Health Cancer Institute — Faribault Medical Center and Tareen Dermatology. Call Jenna at 507-497-3721 to register.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Second-hand clothing and other items. Free but donations accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Dinner at the Eagles• 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Serving meat loaf, mashed potatoes and vegetables. For dine in or to take out.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, May 5
FHS Class of “65 Lunch• 11 a.m., Crooked Pint, 1st St. Northeast, Faribault. All classmates and their guests are welcome to attend monthly gathering.
Specialty Burger Night• 4-7 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Community Dinner• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School, 922 Home Place, Faribault. Open to all youth. Children eat free, adult meals for $3.50.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown.
Great River Greening — Garlic Mustard Pull• 6-8 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Volunteers sought to remove garlic mustard (an invasive species). Tools and training provided. Register at www.greatrivergreening.org/events.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Friday, May 6
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Faribault American Legion Club Supper• 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Super Duos Perform• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. The Music of Simon and Garfunkel. Tickets are $20 for non-members, $15 for members and $10 for students. More info: 507-332-7372 or www.paradisecenterforthearts.org.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, May 7
Maple Syrup Fun Run and Pancake Brunch• 6 a.m. run includes distances of 1 mile, 5K, 10K, 25K and 50K. Runners & spectators can start eating at 9 a.m. Brunch opens to the general public at 10 a.m. Proceeds go to River Bend Nature Center.
Craft & Inventor Sale• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Second-hand items; free but donations accepted.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Rice County Veterans Memorial Dedication• 1 p.m., Rice County Courthouse, 218 Third St NW, Faribault. Bring a lawn chair.
The Silos Performing• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Tickets are $20 for non-members, $15 for members and $10 for students. More info: 507-332-7372 or www.paradisecenterforthearts.org.
Karaoke Night• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, May 8
Furball Farm open house• 2-5 p.m., See new sanctuary facility at 3405 220th St. E, southeast of Faribault.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, May 9
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, May 10
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Wednesday, May 11
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Second-hand items; free but donations accepted.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. 507-339-0962
Dinner at the Eagles• 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. For dine in or to take out.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, May 12
Community Dinner• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School, 922 Home Place, Faribault. Open to all youth. Children eat free, adult meals for $3.50.
Waldorf University Choir• 6:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Featured guests: Faribault High School Choir.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.