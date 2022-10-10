The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Faribault Daily News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Christian Women’s Connection lunch • 11:45 a.m., River Community Church, 528 4th Ave NW, Faribault. Monthly luncheon with Faribault Fire Chief Dusty Dienst and former Minnesota Teacher of the Year Bonnie Lutz. $13 cash or check at the door. RSVP requested to faribaultcwc@gmail.com 507-332-7261.
Free Meal at The Community Café • 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Lasagna, lettuce salad, garlic bread, fruit, cookie served.
Lincoln Elementary picnic • 4:30-6:30 p.m., Lincoln Elementary School playground. Bring your own dinner and a blanket or chairs
A foodie’s perspective • 6-7 p.m., Rice County Historical Society, 1814 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Eva Sun presents “tofu versus cheese: a foodie’s perspective on culture differences in China and the U.S.A.” Free, part of the Faribault Diversity Coalition’s monthly series.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting • 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Rice SWCD meeting • 9 a.m., Rice SWCD Offices, 1810 30th St. NW, Faribault. The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors is holding its October meeting.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul, 617 3rd Ave NW, Faribault. Free food for those in need is available; enter through the door in the parking lot.
Scam prevention lecture • 1-3 p.m., Buckham West, 19 W. Division St., Faribault. Free program helping seniors recognize scams and other forms of financial exploitation. RSVP at the Buckham West front desk or to 507-450-1518 or mlevine@ccsomn.org.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free, but cash donations accepted. Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
KC Bingo • 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Flu vaccine clinic • 10-11:30 a.m., Buckham West, 19 W. Division St., Faribault. Rice County Public Health influenza vaccination clinic for adults. Bring an insurance card. Free for the uninsured. No registration required.
Story time • 10 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Story time for children up to age 6 and a caregiver.
Weekly Supper Specials • 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
Candidate forums • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Faribault City Hall, 208 1st Ave. NW, Faribault. Forum with candidates for Rice County District 3 commissioner from 5:30-6:30 and forum with Faribault School Board candidates from 7-8:30 p.m. In-person and broadcast live on FCTV. Sponsored by the Faribault branch of the American Association of Women.
Burger Basket Night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault. Burgers, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and chicken strips with french fries or tater tots.
Bill McGrath lecture • 6 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Northfield resident Bill McGrath will speak about his grandfather, James E. McGrath, one of the last lumber tycoons of Stillwater. Part of the library's Free Fall Lecture Series. No RSVP required.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Friday, Oct. 14
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul, 617 3rd Ave NW, Faribault. Free food for those in need.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Folk music • 7 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 141 Sixth St. NW, Faribault. Bonnie Drunken Lad band performs Celtic and other folk music. Donations accepted with proceeds helping preserve the historic cathedral building.
Saturday, Oct 15
Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Fresh vegetables and homemade products.
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift items; free but donations accepted.
Angie Steinberg benefit • 4-8 p.m., Faribault Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N. Silent auction, raffles and $10 taco bar. Proceeds go to Angie Steinberg, who is battling colon cancer.
Street Talk fundraiser • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Six-piece band performs hits from the '80s, '90s and 2000s. Fundraiser for the Faribault Fire Department. Tickets: $20/Paradise members, $25/non-members, $15/students. Call 507-332-7372 or go to www.paradisecenterforthearts.org.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Oct 16
Omelet Breakfast • 8 a.m.-12 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault. Made-to-order-omelet, seasoned potatoes and beverage. Cost: $12/most, $6/children 10 and under. Proceeds benefit Legionville Safety Camp.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m. For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.