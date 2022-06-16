Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, June 17
Heritage Days• Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Craft show (10 a.m.-10 p.m), beer garden (noon-midnight), bingo (5-7 p.m.), inflatables (5-8 p.m.), dance with music by Smokescreen (8 p.m. to midnight)
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Garage sale• 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Crafting items and more for sale.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Heritage Days Car Show• 6-9 p.m., downtown Faribault.
Faribault American Legion Club Supper• 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Straight River Days• 7-11:30 p.m. Medford city festival includes a parade at 7 p.m. (lineup in the school parking lot at 5:30 p.m.) followed by a party in Straight River Park that includes food stands, dunk tank, hoola hoop contest and music by Uncle Chunk. More info: straightriverdays.com
‘La Cage Aux Folles’• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave., Faribault. Merlin Players production. Tickets: $17 adults, $10 students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372
Saturday, June 18
Heritage Days• Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Farmers market (7 a.m. to noon), Lumberjacks sculpting and axe throwing (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), log rolling (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) 150th anniversary exhibit (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.), craft show (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), beer garden (noon-midnight), live music in bandshell (2-5 p.m.), Baron of Bubble and Rainbow Lady Plus (2-5 p.m.), dance with music from 5 Minute Major (8 p.m. to midnight)
Heritage Days Soapbox Races• 9 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 213 6th Ave SW, Faribault. Check-in/practice 7:30- 9 a.m.
Heritage Days Youth Fishing Contest• 9-11 a.m., King Mill Dam. Bring fishing rods. Minnows are provided.
Straight River Days• 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Straight River Park, Medford. Food trucks, children’s activities, car and motorcycle show, bingo, kiddie tractor pull (11 a.m.), adult beanbag tournament (11 a.m.), basketball tournament (11 a.m.), youth beanbag tournament (1 p.m.), defrost a frozen T-shirt contest (1 p.m.), Explore Medford drawing (2:45 p.m.), duck pluck raffle (3 p.m.), pool party (5:30-8 p.m.), street dance (9 p.m.). More info: straightriverdays.com
History of the Cannon River• 10-11 a.m., Slevin Park. Larry Trichie dives into the history of the Cannon River. $5. RSVP to 507-332-2121 or rchs@rchistory.org.
Heritage Days Free Community Lunch• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Faribault, 530 4th St. NW, Faribault.
Heritage Days Kid’s Fun Run• 5:30 p.m., North Alexander Park, 1816 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Meet at 5:30 p.m., run starts at 6 p.m. Ends at Kwik Trip on Second.
Heritage Days Grand Parade• 6:15 p.m., Runs Second Avenue NW to 13th Street to Central Park.
‘La Cage Aux Folles’• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave., Faribault. Merlin Players production. Tickets: $17 adults, $10 students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, June 19
Heritage Days Ecumenical Service & Music• 10 a.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Strawberry shortcake after.
‘La Cage Aux Folles’• 2 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave., Faribault. Merlin Players production. Tickets: $17 adults, $10 students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, June 20
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
American Legion Post 43 Executive Board Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, June 21
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault (use 4th Street entrance). Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Turkey and dressing casserole, gravy, green beans, fruit, pie served.
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken wings both bone-in and boneless with various sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, June 22
June Summer Camps• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Zoology camp for students entering fifth through eighth grades. For more information: www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need.
Holy Smoke Free Concert• 5-8:30 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 1200 1st St NE, Faribault. Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy music and pizza.
KC Bingo• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.