The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Faribault Daily News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit an event, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Christian Women's Connection luncheon • 11:45 a.m., River Community Church, 528 4th Ave NW, Faribault. Faribault Christian Women's Connection buffet luncheon. Menu includes turkey, sides and pumpkin dessert. Janet Ostroot, a self-described "professional volunteer" will give a speech on "Peace in any circumstance." Other guest is Brian Burkhartzmeyer of Burkhartzmeyer Shoes. Music provided by Barb Klinkhammer. Cost: $13 cash or check at the door.
Community Café • 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Free meal for anyone in need. Roast chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables and pudding served.
Taco night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Tacos with all the fixings.
Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting • 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, Nov. 9
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Rice SWCD meeting • 9 a.m., Straight River Room, Rice County Fairgrounds, 1900 Fairground Drive, Faribault. Rice Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors monthly meeting.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Questions: 507-334-2100.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Bingo • 5 p.m., St. Peter American Legion, 229 W. Nassau St. Meal from 5-7 p.m.; Bingo starts at 6 p.m.
Deanna Kuennen reception • 5-6 p.m., Faribault City Hall, 208 1st Ave. NW, Faribault. Reception for Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen, who is leaving city employment.
KC Bingo • 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Story time • 10 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Story time for children up to age 6 and a caregiver.
Weekly Supper Specials • 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
Burger Basket Night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E., Faribault. Burgers, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and chicken strips, with french fries or tater tots.
Youth mental health presentation • 6 p.m., Faribault High School media center. The National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering a mental health presentation for middle and high school parents and guardians. Learn about warning signs, facts and statistics, how to talk with your child and how to work with school staff.
Faribault Eagles #1460 bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Stock investing presentation • 6-7 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Robert Irby will present a free program about the stock investment resource, Value Line Investment Survey. Free. Call 507-334-2089 to register.
Friday, Nov. 11
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items. Enter through the door in the parking lot.
Soup lunch • 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Faribault Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, 219 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Four choices of all-you-can-eat soup, plus bread, crackers, beverages and dessert. $10/adults and teens, $6/children. Takeout available by calling 507-334-4308.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Questions: 507-334-2100.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Free family movie • 6-8 p.m., Roosevelt Elementary School, 925 Parshall St., Faribault. Free movie showing in the media center. Movie selection is being decided by a penny war during the week.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Chili cook-off • 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Harley-Davidson, 2704 W. Airport Drive, Faribault. Faribault HOG chapter and Faribault Harley-Davidson chili cook-off fundraiser for Operation 23 to Zero, which works to reduce suicide among military personnel and veterans. $10 tasting fee. To enter a chili and earn a chance to win gift cards, email ldempsey@faribaulthd.com.
Pet photos and vendors • 12-4 p.m., Rescue 55021, 620 24th St. NW, Faribault. Bring pets for a $25 photo session with Santa and a $10 nail trim. Vendors will have items for sale. Bake sale and hot dogs, popcorn and drinks for sale.
Trevor McSpadden and Mary Cutrufello concert • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Trevor McSpadden and Mary Cutrufello perform with a combination of roots rock and country crooning. Opening act is The Old Country Boys. Tickets: $20/Paradise members, $25/non-members, $15/students. Go to www.paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Pet photos and vendors • 12-4 p.m., Rescue 55021, 620 24th St. NW, Faribault. Bring pets for a $25 photo session with Santa and a $10 nail trim. Vendors will have items for sale. Bake sale and hot dogs, popcorn and drinks for sale.
Poultry bingo • 2 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Knights of Columbus 4th Degree annual bingo with prizes from Jenny-O-Turkey. Children welcome with an adult. Early-bird bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. and the main event at 2 p.m.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.