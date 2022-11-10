Saturday, Nov. 12
Gun show • 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Faribault National Guard Armory, 3000 Airport Drive. Hosted by the Faribault Rifle and Pistol Club. Open to the public. Food available. Admission: $5, free for youth under 16, who must be accompanied by an adult.
Christmas market • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 1200 First Street NE, Faribault. Outdoor and indoor vendors with crafts and other holiday gifts, Christmas trees and wreaths, food and more. Free admission.
Holiday fair • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Church of St. Patrick, 7525 Dodd Road, Shieldsville. Crafters and other vendors, and food and drinks.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Chili cook-off • 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Harley-Davidson, 2704 W. Airport Drive, Faribault. Faribault HOG chapter and Faribault Harley-Davidson chili cook-off fundraiser for Operation 23 to Zero, which works to reduce suicide among military personnel and veterans. $10 tasting fee. To enter a chili and earn a chance to win gift cards, email ldempsey@faribaulthd.com.
Pet photos and vendors • 12-4 p.m., Rescue 55021, 620 24th St. NW, Faribault. Bring pets for a $25 photo session with Santa and a $10 nail trim. Vendors will have items for sale. Bake sale and hot dogs, popcorn and drinks for sale.
Trevor McSpadden and Mary Cutrufello concert • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Trevor McSpadden and Mary Cutrufello perform with a combination of roots rock and country crooning. Opening act is The Old Country Boys. Tickets: $20/Paradise members, $25/non-members, $15/students. Go to www.paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Poultry bingo • 2 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Knights of Columbus 4th Degree annual bingo with prizes from Jenny-O-Turkey. Children welcome with an adult. Early-bird bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. and the main event at 2 p.m.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Nov. 14
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Class of ‘52 lunch • 11 a.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Faribault High School Class of 1952 meets for lunch.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need.
Al-Anon Family Group • 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Community Cafe • 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Free meal available to anyone in need. Beef stew, dinner roll, fruit and cookie served.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wing night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Both bone-in & boneless wings served.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and other items.
KC Bingo • 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.