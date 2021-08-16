Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Owatonna Kiwanis Club• 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Medford Area Historical Board• 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
Overeaters Anonymous• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Aug. 19
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Mill City Senior Living Weekly Car Show• 5:30-6 p.m., Mill City Senior Living, 1520 17th St. NW, Faribault. Contact Ryan at 507-497-2014 for more information.
Free 4-Day Meal Packs• 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Faribault, 530 4th St. NW, Faribault. For kids 18 and under.
Faribault Concert in the Park: Jivin’ Ivan and the Kings of Swing• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Music from the Golden Era performed with flair and expertise.
Friday, Aug. 20
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., First English Lutheran Church, 204 2nd St. NW, Faribault. Make an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Friday Night Supper• 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving ribs, fried chicken, baked cod or beef stroganoff. All served with a choice of baked potato, baby reds or French fries. Salad bar included.
Downtown Faribault Car Cruise Nights• 6-9 p.m., On Central Ave. Live DJ, food, vendors and more. Facebook.com/FaribaultMainStreet.
Kenyon Rose Fest• All day, Field of Flags, kid’s activities, live music and more. See more at kenyonrosefest.com.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Kenyon Rose Fest• All day, Field of Flags, car cruise-in, parade, kid’s activities, live music and more. See more at kenyonrosefest.com.
Faribault Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Monarchs and Milkweed• 10-11:30 a.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet at the amphitheater. Learn about monarch butterflies.
Geocaching for Beginners• 2-3 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet at the amphitheater. Explore geocaching basics.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Faribault's Front Porch Celebration• 12-3 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. By the Friends of Buckham Memorial Library at the plaza out front. All are welcome and there is no charge to attend.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Birding in the Big Woods• 9-10 a.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet at the picnic shelter. 1/2-mile guided walk.
Mammals of Minnesota Nature Cart• 1-2 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Ongoing near the picnic shelter.
Monday, Aug. 23
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting• 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., Community Center, 402 Division St., Morristown. Make an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
Lakelanders Men's Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Make an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
"Film on the Farm" Movie Night• 8-9:30 a.m., Jim Purfeerst Farm, 7803 240th St. E, Faribault. Viewing of "Kiss the Ground." Bring your own lawn chair. Register at the Rice SWCD Office, 1810 30th Street NW in Faribault, call 507-332-5408, or online at riceswcd.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Dr., Faribault. Make an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Rice County Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. Appointments recommended (507-332-6111), walk-ins accepted. $21.22 donation requested.
Curbside Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 115 6th St. NW, Faribault. Spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce salad, garlic bread, fruit, dessert.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). Adult children. 334-3434
Suicide Grief Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1300 Main St. E., New Prague. Enter through door #2, on south side of the building. Masks required. Contact Tom Handrich at 952-913-3994 for additional information and a link for Zoom.