Wednesday, July 14
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
Rice SWCD Board of Supervisors Meeting• 9 a.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Follow state and local mask guidelines when attending the meeting.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday, July 16 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
Holy Smoke 2021: Doug Madow & Dr. Mike Hildebrandt• 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Faribault. Socially distanced outdoor event.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Thursday, July 15
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Mill City Senior Living Weekly Car Show• 5:30-6 p.m., Mill City Senior Living, 1520 17th St. NW, Faribault. Contact Ryan at 507-497-2014 for more information.
Free 4-Day Meal Packs• 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Faribault, 530 4th St. NW, Faribault. For kids 18 and under.
Faribault Concert in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. The Everett Smithson Band brings you music from up and down the big river with the Music of the Mississippi show.
Friday, July 16
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. 507-334-2100.
Downtown Faribault Car Cruise Nights• 6-9 p.m., On Central Ave. Live DJ, food, vendors and more. Facebook.com/FaribaultMainStreet.
Outdoor Movie and Free Swim: “Mary Poppins”• 8 p.m., Faribault Aquatic Center, 1830 Alexander Drive. Until dark.
Saturday, July 17
Faribault Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, July 18
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum: Open to the Public• 1-3 p.m., Located 2 miles west of 35W at 3300 Millersburg Blvd. across from Boonie's Bar & Grill. Learn the connection between Jesse James and Christdala Church.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Monday, July 19
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need is available in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Thursday, July 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
American Legion Post 43 Executive Board Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Inclusive Playground & Miracle Field Grand Opening• 4:30 p.m., Manthey Park, 225 24th St. NE, Owatonna. Tailgating party from 4 30 to 7 p.m. Field ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m., first ball game to follow. Rain date is July 21.
Clinton Falls Township• 6 p.m., Clinton Falls Town Hall, 3723 County Road 45 North, Owatonna.
Tuesday, July 20
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
VFW Auxiliary 3723• 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Curbside Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 115 6th St. NW, Faribault. Tater tot hot dish, dinner roll, fruit and dessert.