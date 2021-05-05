Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, May 7
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 1-3 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Steak Night• 5:30 to 7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street NE. Support the FHS Trap Team and the American Legion.
South Central College COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., South Central College Event Center, 1225 Third St. SW, Faribault. For those 18 and older. Pre-registration is required. southcentral.edu/StaySafe.
Rice County Public Health COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic• 12-4 p.m., Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. Must be 18 years or older. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, walk-in appointments available. www.co.rice.mn.us.
Saturday, May 8
Dundas Cleanup Day• 7-11 a.m., Mill Towns Trailhead parking lot, 215 Railway St., Dundas. Must provide proof of residence. Accepted free: Household garbage, bulk items and construction waste. Accepted with fee: Mattress or box springs ($35 each); appliances, electronics, computers, monitors ($25 each), and tires ($5 each), with rim ($10 each) and tractor tires ($40 each). Unacceptable: paints, sludge, tar, liquids, thinners, fertilizer, pesticides, batteries, yard waste and brush.
Anytime Fitness Free Workouts in the Park• 9 a.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Open to the public.
Sunday, May 9
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 612-816-7362 for week’s location. All walking speeds are welcome.
Monday, May 10
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting• 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday, May 14 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-6 p.m., 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Associated Church Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-6 p.m., 800 Havana Road, Owatonna. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Tuesday, May 11
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
DAV Chapter 20 Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Veterans interested in becoming a member or wanting more info about the DAV join social hour at 5:40 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday, May 14 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Bingo is Back• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion Post, 112 5th Street NE, Faribault. Hosted by the Faribault Knights of Columbus. Peter Dodge, peter_dodge@hotmail.com.
Thursday, May 13
Lady Elks cards• 1 p.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna.
Legion Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault. Burgers, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, Chicken strips. All served with French fries. Faribault American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Rice County Sheriff's Office, 118 3rd St. NW, Faribault. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Cannon River Water Partnership Annual Meeting• 7-8 p.m., Via Zoom. Join at bit.ly/CRWPmeeting (ID: 86707008006, passcode: 283270) or by phone at +1 253-215-8782 (passcode: 283270).