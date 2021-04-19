Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, April 21
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110. =
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing and food for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
Bingo is Back• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion Post, 112 5th Street NE, Faribault. Hosted by the Faribault Knights of Columbus. Peter Dodge, peter_dodge@hotmail.com.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club• 12 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Meetings are being held in person at the Owatonna VFW Hall (with masks and social distancing observed) and by Zoom invite.
Owatonna Arts Center Youth Art Exhibit• Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. Masks and social distancing required. Masks and social distancing required.The Arts Center's hours are 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. www.oacarts.org.
Medford Area Historical Board• 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Eagles Aerie 1791• 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 141 E Rose St., Owatonna.
Thursday, Apr 22
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 5:30-7:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Community Pathways of Steele County Truck to Trunk Food Distribution• 9:30 a.m., Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. Limit of two households per vehicle and participants are asked to not arrive before the start time.
Lady Elks cards• 1 p.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna.
Legion Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault. Made to order burgers, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches or chicken strips. Served with French Fries or tater tots. Faribault American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
Ellendale City Council• 7:30 p.m., Ellendale Community Center, 507 2nd Ave., Ellendale.
Friday, April 23
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing and food for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 30.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
Sunday, April 25
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 612-816-7362 for week's location. All walking speeds are welcome.
Monday, April 26
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting• 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Masonic Lodge• 7:30 p.m., Masonic Hall, 311 S. Oak Ave., Owatonna.
Tuesday, April 27
Suicide Grief Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., Via Zoom. For family, friends and anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide. Contact Tom Handrich at 952-445-0107 for additional information and a link to the meeting.
Crossroads meeting (Job Transition)• 1-3 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Lincoln Ave S., Owatonna.
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.