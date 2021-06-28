Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Advance order is required by calling 332-7357 or 332-7680. Curbside pickup is from 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
July 1 — Kielbasa w/ sauerkraut, baked potato w/sour cream, green beans and creamy gelatin dessert
July 2 — Chicken enchilada/casserole, tossed green salad, dinner roll w/ margarine, pineapple rings and moon cake
July 5 — Closed for July 4 holiday
July 6 — Pork chow mein over rice, toss salad/dressing, fruit salad and Chocolate YumYum
July 7 — Tuna salad on bun, cucumer salad with sour cream dressing, fruit salad with bananas and cookie