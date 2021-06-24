Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, June 26
Faribault Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
Nerstrand United Methodist Church Annual Garage Sale/Fundraiser• 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 12 Maple St., Nerstrand.Clean household items including toys, baby items, small electrics, glassware, kitchen, home decor and much more.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, June 27
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, June 28
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting• 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday, July 9 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., Church of St. Patrick, 7525 Dodd Rd., Faribault. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-6 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1360 Albers Path, Faribault. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Tuesday, June 29
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
Handmade Poetry Books• 1-2 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Ages 13 and up. Member $24, non-member $30. Supply fee $5. Register by June 26, call 507-332-7372 ext. 1 or 4, or stop in during open hours.
Free Curbside Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Chicken enchilada, re-fried beans, tortilla chips, fruit and dessert.
Acrylic Paint Journal Series -Landscape Elements• 6:30-8 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Students in grades 7-12 and adults. Member $48/non-member $60. Supply fee $30. paradisecenterforthearts.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 12-6 p.m., Blooming Prairie Serviceman’s Club, 210 Fourth St. NE. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Wednesday, June 30
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., City Light Church, 2140 Highway 3 S., Northfield. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Thursday, July 1
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Free 4-Day Meal Packs• 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Faribault, 530 4th St. NW, Faribault. For kids 18 and under.
Seven at Seven Concert Series features Old Country Boys• 7 p.m., Central Park, Owatonna.
Friday, July 2
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
Open Skate• 6-9 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault.$5 open skate, $3 skate rentals.