Thursday, Aug. 12
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 615 W Fifth St., Red Wing. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Mixer Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Rib eye, sirloin, jumbo shrimp, four piece chicken orpork chop. Includes soup or salad, baked potato or tots and two pieces of garlic toast. Call 789-5691 for carry out.
Friday, Aug. 13
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., VFW Post 4393, 516 Division St S, Northfield. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 11 a.m.-5 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 615 W Fifth St., Red Wing. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum: Open to the Public• 1-3 p.m., Located 2 miles west of 35W at 3300 Millersburg Blvd. across from Boonie's Bar & Grill. Learn the connection between Jesse James and Christdala Church.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Friends of St. Rose, Inc. Annual Ice Cream Social• 1-5 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, 8778 County 11 Blvd., Kenyon. Ice cream and treats. Historic presentations at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 12-6 p.m., VFW Zumbrota, 21 E. First St., Zumbrota. Make an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.