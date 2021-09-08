Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, Sept. 10
Red Cross Blood Drive• 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th St. Make an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Northfield, 803 Winona St., Northfield. Make an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
Johnny Cash Tribute with Jay Ernest & Church of Cash• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Call 507-332-7372 or visit paradisecenterforthearts.org to purchase tickets.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Faribault Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434.
Woodpecker Wonders• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet at the amphitheater.
Tree Explorers• 2-3 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet at amphitheater.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Ask a Naturalist-Geology of the Big Woods• 1-2 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Ongoing near the picnic shelter. Stop anytime.
Henry Doyle 70th Birthday Celebration• 11 a.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Open house until noon. Church service at 10 a.m.
Getting Ready Fall Nature Hike• 10-11 a.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet at the picnic shelter. Hike will cover around a mile of hilly terrain, section of boardwalk that includes some steps.
Monday, Sept. 13
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need is available in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday, Sept. 17 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 213 6th Ave SW, Faribault. Make an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
American Legion Post 43 Membership Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Faribault Christian Women’s Connection Buffet Luncheon• 11:45 a.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault. Walk-ins welcomed but RSVP preferred to faribaultcwc@gmail.com or 507-332-7261 the prior Thursday.
Rice SWCD On-The-Farm Discussions: Protecting Groundwater, Building Soil• 12-2:30 p.m., KC & Sarah Betzold Farm, 13771 Cabot Ave., Dundas. Free meeting, lunch provided. Register at forms.gle/bo4qx39hc5FyzBSc6.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). Adult children. 334-3434
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Curbside Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 115 6th St. NW, Faribault. Glazed ham and cheese sandwiches, baked beans, chips, fruit and pudding.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need is available in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday, Sept. 17 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
Overeaters Anonymous• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Sept. 16
Mill City Senior Living Weekly Car Show• 5:30-6 p.m., Mill City Senior Living, 1520 17th St. NW, Faribault. Contact Ryan at 507-497-2014 for more information.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Rice County Immunization Clinic• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. Appointments recommended (507-332-6111), walk-ins accepted. $21.22 donation requested. http://co.rice.mn.us/256/Public-Health.