Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Advance order is required by calling 332-7357 or 332-7680. Curbside pickup is from 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
June 3 — Spaghetti with meat sauce, green salad with dressing, French bread, pear half with cottage cheese and brownie
June 4 — BBQ pull pork on bun, potato salad, carrot coin salad and flavored ice cream
June 7 — Ham balls, baked sweet potato, cauliflower and fresh grapes
June 8 — Fruity chicken salad, 3 bean salad, creamy coleslaw, muffin and coconut – pineapple square
June 9 — Beef roast, mashed potato/gravy, beets and bar or cookie