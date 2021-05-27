Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, June 2
Owatonna Kiwanis Club• 12 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Meetings are being held in person at the Owatonna VFW Hall (with masks and social distancing observed) and by Zoom invite.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot.
Bingo is Back• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion Post, 112 5th Street NE, Faribault. Hosted by the Faribault Knights of Columbus. Peter Dodge, peter_dodge@hotmail.com.
Fused Glass Suncatcher Virtual Class• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Ages 10 and older. Member $18, non-member $20. Supply fee/kit: $10. Must be registered by May 28. Call 507-332-7372 ext. 1 or 4, or stop in during open hours.
Miss Morristown Queen Pageant-Little Miss Pageant• 7 p.m., Morristown Community Center. Cost, $2 plus button.
Thursday, June 3
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Friday, June 4
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 1-3 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Euchre Party• 1:30 p.m., Morristown Community Center. Need to be knowledgeable in Euchre, do not need to bring a partner. $3 per person, need a Dam Days button to play.
Dam Days Twilight Parade• 7 p.m., Morristown. Parking available at the School Football Field.
Saturday, June 5
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Dam Days Fireworks Show• 10 p.m., Morristown.
Farmers Market• 9 a.m. to Noon, Across from the Mill Vendors.
Sunday, June 6
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 612-816-7362 for week's location. All walking speeds are welcome.
Monday, June 7
Faribault High School Class of 1948• 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Meets at Perkins, 333 Western Ave, Faribault, for lunch and socialization.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
American Legion Post 43 Membership Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tuesday, June 8
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Free Curbside Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Lasagna, lettuce salad, garlic bread, fruit, pudding.
Acrylic Paint Journal Series -Landscape Elements• 6:30-8 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Students in grades 7-12 and adults. Member $48/non-member $60. Supply fee $30. https://paradisecenterforthearts.org.