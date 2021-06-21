The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, June 24
Mixer Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Rib eye, sirloin, jumbo shrimp, four piece chicken orpork chop. Includes soup or salad, baked potato or tots and two pieces of garlic toast. Call 789-5691 for carry out.
All-Comers Track And Field• 6 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Track, Kenyon. For grades 1-12. Running events include the 50, 100, 200, 400, and 1600 meters, along with the long jump.
Friday, June 25
Goodhue County Drive Through Dairy Experience• 7-11 a.m., Lexvold Dairy, 34645 190th Ave., Goodhue. All ages are welcome. Call Kristen Schrimpf at 651-380-8293 or Ann Buck at 651-764-3087 with any questions.
The Jolly Pops• 10 a.m., Depot Park, 416 1st St., Kenyon. Recommended for kids ages 3–8 but all ages are welcome. The Jolly Pops combine upbeat, original music with a host of children's standards. Bring your own chair or blanket. Children age 7 and younger must be accompanied by an adult or teenage caregiver.
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, June 26
Historic Gunderson House Tours• 1-3 p.m., Gunderson House, 107 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. $5 per person.
Kenyon Area Historical Society Garden Tour• 1-3:30 p.m., 701 Main St., 701 Main St., Lonsdale. Meet at the Gunderson House and find out the unique ties to six local gardens: The School House Rock, Deer Not Welcome Here, Large and Small, Garden Renovation, Rock of Ages, and On Golden Pond gardens. Reserve tickets by calling 507-789-6399 or purchasing the day of the tour. $5.
Nerstrand United Methodist Church Annual Garage Sale/Fundraiser• 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 12 Maple St., Nerstrand.Clean household items including toys, baby items, small electrics, glassware, kitchen, home decor and much more.
Sunday, June 27
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Monday, June 28
Red Cross Blood Drive• 12-6 p.m., St. Ansgar's Lutheran Church, 7459 MN-19, Cannon Falls. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-6 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1360 Albers Path, Faribault. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Tuesday, June 29
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Jun 30
STEM Stations• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Kenyon Public Library. Recommended for children ages 8 and older. Participants may come in anytime between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to complete the challenges.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., City Light Church, 2140 Highway 3 S., Northfield. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.