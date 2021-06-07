The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, June 10
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.
Prairie Creek Tour• 6:30 p.m., 13371 Lamb Ave., Dennison. Wear comfortable walking shoes and dress for hiking. RSVP to David Kuhnau at dbkuhnau@gmail.com.
Mixer Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Rib eye, sirloin, jumbo shrimp, four piece chicken orpork chop. Includes soup or salad, baked potato or tots and two pieces of garlic toast. Call 789-5691 for carry out.
Friday, June 11
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., VFW Post 4393, 516 Division St S, Northfield. Schedule an appointment at GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 32021 County Road 24 Blvd., Cannon Falls. Schedule an appointment at GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle-- 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Sunday, June 13
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Faribault Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 612-816-7362 for week's location. All walking speeds are welcome.
Tuesday, June 15
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, June 16
STEM Stations• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Kenyon Public Library. Recommended for children ages 8 and older. Participants may come in anytime between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to complete the challenges.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.