Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Nerstrand Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast• 8-11:30 a.m., Nerstrand Fire Hall. All the pancakes you can eat, plain, blueberry, & choc chip. Also serving Nerstrand breakfast sausage, fruit, pastry & beverage. Free will donation.
Monday, Aug. 9
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting• 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
BetterLife Lodge 127 Annual Picnic• 5:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Building, 1546 58th St., Owatonna. Reservations required by Aug. 1. Call 451-0325 for reservations.
Steele County Gem and Mineral Club• 6-8 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. In the Gainey room.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Faribault Christian Women’s Connection Buffet Luncheon• 11:45 a.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault. Walk-ins welcomed but RSVP preferred to faribaultcwc@gmail.com or 507-332-7261 the prior Thursday.
Rice County Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. Appointments recommended (507-332-6111), walk-ins accepted, $21.22 donation requested, co.rice.mn.us/256/Public-Health
Curbside Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 115 6th St. NW, Faribault. Meatloaf cups, macaroni and cheese, green beans, fruit, dessert.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). Adult children. 334-3434
Wednesday, Aug. 11
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
Overeaters Anonymous• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Northfield. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Holy Smoke 2021: Scottie Miller• 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Faribault. Socially distanced outdoor event.
Rice SWCD Board of Supervisors Meeting• 9 a.m., Straight River Room, Rice County Fairgrounds, Faribault. Follow state and local mask guidelines.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Legion Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault. Burgers, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, Chicken strips. All served with French fries. Faribault American Legion, 15073348784.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Mill City Senior Living Weekly Car Show• 5:30-6 p.m., Mill City Senior Living, 1520 17th St. NW, Faribault. Contact Ryan at 507-497-2014 for more information.
Free 4-Day Meal Packs• 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Faribault, 530 4th St. NW, Faribault. For kids 18 and under.
Faribault Concert in the Park: KidsDance• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Pet parade to take place beforehand.
Friday, Aug. 13
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Downtown Faribault Car Cruise Nights• 6-9 p.m., On Central Ave. Live DJ, food, vendors and more. Facebook.com/FaribaultMainStreet.
Outdoor Movie and Free Swim: "The Croods: A New Age"• 8 p.m., Faribault Aquatic Center, 1830 Alexander Drive. Until dark.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Medford School, 750 Second Ave. SE, Medford. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Faribault Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.