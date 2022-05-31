The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Kenyon Leader. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.

Friday, June 3

Summer Learning program kickoff• 10:30 a.m., Depot Park, 416 1st St., Kenyon. Join for some fun gardening learning, crafts, games and ice cream.

VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.

Saturday, June 4

Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.

Sunday, June 5

Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.

Tuesday, June 7

Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.

Wednesday, June 8

Overcomers• 2:30-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Overcomers on Wednesdays after school. It is a FREE kids club with fun activities, songs, and Christian learning like VBS one day a week.All are welcome Preschool — 6th grade. They meet in the Wanamingo Elementary School Music Room after school Wednesdays until 4:30 p.m. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.

Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.

Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.

Upcoming events:

Holden Park Fundraising Outdoor Concert on June 14.

Make reservations for the KHS Class of 1987 35th Reunion by Aug. 1. Contact Heidi (Lorch) Odenius at heidiraeo@yahoo.com for reservation. Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m., at Lacey’s. Cost will be $25 per person.

