The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Kenyon Leader. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, June 3
Summer Learning program kickoff• 10:30 a.m., Depot Park, 416 1st St., Kenyon. Join for some fun gardening learning, crafts, games and ice cream.
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, June 4
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Sunday, June 5
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Tuesday, June 7
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, June 8
Overcomers• 2:30-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Overcomers on Wednesdays after school. It is a FREE kids club with fun activities, songs, and Christian learning like VBS one day a week.All are welcome Preschool — 6th grade. They meet in the Wanamingo Elementary School Music Room after school Wednesdays until 4:30 p.m. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Upcoming events:
Holden Park Fundraising Outdoor Concert on June 14.
Make reservations for the KHS Class of 1987 35th Reunion by Aug. 1. Contact Heidi (Lorch) Odenius at heidiraeo@yahoo.com for reservation. Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m., at Lacey’s. Cost will be $25 per person.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.