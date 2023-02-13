After the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa in thrilling fashion on a game-winning 3-pointer in 2021 and by double digits in 2022, Z-M regained its footing in the border rivalry on Monday.
The Cougars (12-11) knocked off the host Knights (17-7) 59-43.
It looked like K-W was on its way to winning a third straight against its old Hiawatha Valley League rival. The Knights led by as much as six early on before the Cougars closed strong to lead 34-31 at halftime.
One of K-W's lowest scoring halves of the season came at an inopportune time as Z-M quickly took control in the second half.
A 9-0 Cougars run put them up by double digits, where the lead would hover most of the rest of the way.
K-W went the first 4 minutes, 25 seconds of the second half without a score until an Alex Lee layup broke the drought.
Colton Steberg led K-W with 15 points.
Z-M is one of the bigger teams K-W will face all season. Its top eight rotation players all measure between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-6.
The Cougars used that size to get to the basket and not have to rely on the jump shot.
Both teams made three 3-pointers, but Z-M did so more efficiently.
The Knights (11-3 Gopher) return to Gopher Conference action 7:15 p.m. Friday in Kenyon. They're looking for the season sweep of their division foe Triton Cobras (7-15, 5-8 Gopher East). K-W won the first meeting 63-55 Jan. 28 in Dodge Center.
The Knights have clinched no worse than a tie for second place in the East division with Randolph, which sits at 9-5 in conference and with a home win over K-W. K-W and Randolph meet Feb. 24 in the regular season finale in Kenyon.
K-W can clinch second by itself if any of a K-W win over Triton or Randolph or a Randolph loss vs. Hayfield or K-W occur.
The Knights are still in the hunt to win or earn a share of the division championship. They trail Hayfield (12-2 Gopher) by a game. The two teams split their season series. Hayfield currently owns the next tiebreaker to represent the East in the conference championship with a 7-1 division record ahead of K-W at 5-2. Hayfield closes its conference slate at home against division foes Randolph and Bethlehem Academy (7-7 Gopher).
Defending conference champion Maple River is 14-0 in the Gopher and has clinched the West division.
Taming the Tigers
K-W picked up a resounding win on Feb. 10.
The Knights (17-6) knocked off the Medford Tigers (2-20) 82-45 in Medford.
The game was close for the opening 10 minutes with Medford leading as late as 7-6 at four-plus minutes in.
Zach Mason stepped up to help K-W out of a cold shooting start. He scored the team's next seven points as part of a 9-2 run that began to create separation.
He led all scorers with 20 points. Mason was joined in double figures by teammates AJ Higginbottom with 19 and Alex Lee with 14.
The Knights led 38-20 at halftime.
K-W completed the season sweep of Medford. K-W won the first meeting 65-32 in a Jan. 16 Gopher Conference game in Medford. Friday's game did not count toward the conference standings since only one game against a non-division foe counts. K-W is in the East division and Medford in the West.
The Knights improved to 7-2 on the road and are 10-3 against Class 2A teams after Monday's game vs. Z-M.
Viking vengeance
K-W's chances at an East division title took a hit on Feb. 6.
Hayfield moved into sole possession of the East lead by a game in front of Kenyon-Wanamingo in second place with two conference games remaining for each after winning 77-58 in Hayfield.
The Vikings, rated No. 9 in the Feb. 1 Class 1A rankings by Minnesota Basketball News, never trailed in the game, though the Knights were down just 30-28 at halftime.
The rematch of a 59-58 K-W win on Jan. 10 produced an equally thrilling start to the game.
Hayfield scored the first five points, but K-W quickly matched the frenetic offensive pace. Steberg had 12 of his K-W high 18 points in the first half.
The Vikings were hot from beyond the arc, and particularly early on. Their senior guard Ethan Pack hit four of his game-high five 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 25 points.
A torrid offensive start cooled later in the half as K-W fought back from a 22-14 deficit to pull within two at the break.
Hayfield boasts the toughest backcourt in the conference and perhaps in K-W's Section 1A. Pack was topped by senior guard Isaac Matti, who led all scorers with 27 points.
He made a layup early in the second half to reach 2,000 career points. He celebrated the milestone by throwing down a transition dunk soon after.
K-W was down three 36-33 after a Lee three, but Hayfield countered with a 12-1 run to take control of the game.
The Vikings, who improved to 18-4 overall, led by as much as 17.
Mason stepped up after a scoreless first half to keep the Knights in the game with 13 points in the final 18 minutes.
He helped the Knights claw back within eight on a 2-point basket with 4:50 remaining.
A similar story played out for Mason's counterpart in the post, 6-foot-4 junior Zander Jacobson. The tallest player on the court scored all 12 of his points in the second half and took advantage of a K-W defense stretched out to defend the perimeter.
A circus play went K-W's way when a pass from Lee into the post to Steberg bounced off Steberg's hands into the net. It pulled the Knights back within 10 with 3:40 left, but the Vikings closed the game on a run to make the score more lopsided.