mStay confident in your game plan and in your teammates, and good things will follow.
That's what Kenyon-Wanamingo (10-7, 6-5 Gopher East) stuck to down the stretch. It payed off in a 53-49 home win Friday over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (7-10, 2-7 Gopher West).
"Don’t panic. Take control of the ball. We know what to do," senior guard Tessa Erlandson said. "If we have control, we have control. Have confidence."
After the K-W Knights led by as much as six points with under six minutes to go, the JWP Bulldogs clawed back to take a 47-46 lead with 2:30 seconds remaining.
With no shot clock in use for this game, JWP got a defensive stop and methodically burned over a minute off the game clock.
Eventually, K-W fouled JWP, which was in the double bonus, at the 1:15 mark. The Knights were bailed out by a pair of missed free throws, but could not make it pay with a missed shot in the lane on the other end.
JWP junior guard Alexis Dahlberg was fouled with a minute left. She hit the second of two free throws to push the lead to 48-46.
When her team needed her most, Erlandson drove to the basket for a layup. She was fouled on the make with 46.7 seconds left and made the free throw to swing the momentum, and the lead, back in the Knights favor.
The Bulldogs didn't flinch. Freshman guard Katelyn Olson played beyond her years to lead all scorers with 23 points. Her last one came on her first of two free throw attempts as she was fouled on a driving layup with 18.2 seconds left to go.
The second missed, and K-W raced down court. Junior forward Ivette Mendoza cut through the lane to make what proved to be the game-winning layup with 7.5 seconds remaining on the assist from sophomore guard Carmen Nerison.
The game was far from over at 51-49 as JWP head coach Jeff Kuball called timeout. The Bulldogs looked to beat the Knights with a full-court pass, but a miscommunication allowed junior forward Josie Flom to corral the deep ball.
Flom was fouled but K-W was not in the bonus. It called timeout and inbounded safely to one of its best free throw shooters in Erlandson, who was fouled with 3.2 to go for JWP's seventh team foul to enter K-W into the bonus. Shooting one-and-one, she coolly made both free throws to ice the game.
Despite an 8-0 JWP run that flipped a 46-40 lead into a 48-46 deficit, K-W kept its composure to make enough plays to outlast an opponent that matched up similarly on paper.
"It’s a sign of a team that believes in themselves. It’s a good team when you don’t panic. When it comes down to the end, you still have a chance," Wieme said. "We were glad to see them do that. We did some nice things."
Starting halves strong
K-W looked poised early on to run away with its third consecutive win and fifth in the last six games. Achieving that feat proved to be hard earned.
The Knights opened the game with a 9-2 burst. Their full-court press was causing havoc. It didn't take long for JWP to counter with an 11-0 run.
Olson and sophomore forward Presley James were catalysts. They combined to score the team's first 13 points of the night, 20 of 23 in the first half and 35 of 49 overall.
The Bulldogs feature just one senior on the roster, guard Faith Olson, who had three points.
JWP's defense also intensified. The Bulldogs deployed a box-and-one with four players in a zone and the other player dedicated to stopping Erlandson.
K-W coach Jake Wieme wasn't caught off guard, but it took his team some time within the game to crack the code against a rarely seen defense.
He noticed JWP employed a similar strategy against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva's Sidney Schultz three nights prior. Schultz and the Panthers won 70-50.
"She’s just been so steady for us and she does so many things offensively just getting the ball down to it," Wieme said of Erlandson. "It takes you out of your element when you’re not used to (a box-and-one). Luckily, we were aware and we practiced it a little bit, but it’s a hard thing to practice because you just can’t duplicate that intensity."
Erlandson shook loose to make a pair of threes for six points in the first half. She didn't force any shots and looked to get others involved. All five starters made a field goal in the first half and six scored.
Erlandson ended with a team-high 16 points on 5-for-11 (45.4%) shooting from the field, including 3-for-8 (37.5%) from beyond the arc and 3-for-3 on free throws.
K-W closed the first half strong to lead 24-23 at halftime.
The two opponents see-sawed with the lead the entire second half with JWP leading by as much as four.
"Have confidence in the team whether we‘re down or not," Mendoza said of the key to the win. "We’re a team and we all work together pushing each other."
Mendoza finished with seven points.
K-W has yet to allow an opponent to score more than 58 points in a game this season. The streak extends 23 games back to 2021-22. The Knights have held 39 straight opponents under 60.
JWP entered Friday scoring over 53 per game.
Offensively, Wieme has ben pleased to see contributions throughout his main seven-player rotation.
"I think the last couple games we’ve had several girls putting up numbers for us. Today, we had Josie Flom and Tess in double digits. Last week vs. (Waterville-Elysian-Morristown) we had Rachel (Ryan), we had Tess and Ivette in double digits. "Nevaeh did such a nice job rebounding and setting those nice big screens and cleaning up things. It all goes together. It’s not just the one, and that’s what’s great about team sports. It takes the whole thing."
Cardinal revenge
The Knights won 51-42 Jan. 24 vs. their Gopher Conference, East division rival, the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals.
The win holds importance as it salvages a season split over BA after the Cardinals won the first matchup 41-34 Dec. 20 in Faribault. The two teams are both in Class 1A, Section 1 and could be battling for postseason seeding in March.
K-W spotted BA the first six points of the game and a 12-2 lead before K-W rallied to take a 24-22 halftime advantage.
The Cards scored the first four points of the second half before the Knights wrested away control. Ryan's 2-pointer tied it at 26 and Ivette Mendoza put in a pair of free throws to give the Knights the lead for good. That was the beginning of an 18-0 K-W run.
The Knights' full-court press gave the Cards fits throughout the contest.
Erlandson led K-W with 13 points, seven steals and one block and was third with seven rebounds. Flom was next in scoring with 12 points and was second with nine rebounds. Flom also took a charge.
Mendoza led K-W with 10 rebounds and was a point shy of a double-double.
Ryan led with four assists and added five rebounds.
BA's record is 7-9 overall and 2-9 in conference through Jan. 30.
Up next
K-W's game Tuesday at Blooming Prairie completed after the Kenyon Leader went to print publication.
The Knights stay on the road for more conference games Feb. 6 at Maple River and Feb. 7 at Hayfield.
It's the one and only cross-divisional game with Maple River, which is 9-8 overall and in second place in the Gopher West through Jan. 29.
The Eagles are led by reigning first team all-conference performer junior guard Claire McGregor and second-teamer junior guard Lexi Thomas.
Hayfield is 16-3 overall and ranked No. 5 in the Jan. 25 Class 1A state rankings by Minnesota Basketball News. The Vikings almost have the Gopher East division title locked up with a 9-1 record in conference and 7-0 mark in the division. K-W is next at 6-5 and 3-4 in division.
The Knights battled the Vikings hard for much of the first meeting in Hayfield's 49-35 win Jan. 10 in Kenyon. Reigning conference player of the year Kristen Watson was held to five points, but Josanne Tempel provided the scoring punch for Hayfield with 17 points.