The 2023 Minnesota State High School League spring sports season is underway for most sports.
At Kenyon-Wanamingo, practice opened March 13 for softball and track and field. On March 20, golf and baseball got underway.
Games and meets don't begin for the Knights until April, so it's time to take a look at how their respective sections and conferences are shaping up.
Here's a breakdown of Class 1A, Section 1 baseball, which is in the second of two seasons of its configuration. Classes and sections will reconfigure for 2023-24 and 2024-25.
Teams are listed in order of seed from 2022 with overall and section record included in parentheses.
HAYFIELD (24-3, 12-0)
The Vikings took second place at state after winning it all the year prior. Head coach Kasey Krekling looks to guide Hayfield to its fifth straight winning season and ninth in a row of .500 or better. The Vikings have to replace a lot of talent. It starts with shortstop/pitcher Easton Fritcher, who's now a Minnesota Golden Gopher after winning his third all-Gopher Conference Player of the Year honor as a senior. Graduating with him was first-team all conference performer Karver Heydt, who no-hit K-W last season. Also gone is Nolan Klocke, another all-conference performer who's now at Luther College. Rightfielder/pitcher Aidan Nelson was third team all-conference as a sophomore and joins leftfielder/pitcher junior Jackson Thoe as one of this year's expected leaders. The new-look team will also have new blue jerseys for 2023. Hayfield swept a regular season doubleheader with K-W by mercy rule each time, but the Knights battled in a 2-0 loss to Hayfield in the playoffs. The two teams are scheduled to meet May 2 in Hayfield.
LYLE/PACELLI (17-8, 13-5)
Head coach Brock Meyer's squad may be a trendy pick to usurp Hayfield atop the section. That's because the Athletics return all five of their all-Southeast Conference honorees. The leader is Hunter VaDeer, who also made the all-Post Bulletin second team and all-section team with a .543 batting average and 32 RBI. Senior pitcher/infielder Mac Nelson, sophomore first baseman Landon Meyer and senior Jake Truckenmiller were all-PB honorable mention. Junior pitcher/infielder Jack Klingfus was first team all-conference and junior infielder Dana Schara was all-SEC honorable mention. Lyle/Pacelli went 12-2 to win the SEC by a game ahead of section rival Southland. K-W did not play L/P last season and the two aren't scheduled to meet this season.