The Northfield Raiders girls soccer team took a 1-4 loss to the Rochester Century Panthers Thursday with a goal by senior Ryann Eddy that kept them close in the 1-2 first half.
The Raiders gave up two scores by the Panthers within a couple of minutes in the first half, to give Rochester the lead, 2-0 in the 28th minute. Northfield answered in the 35th minute when junior Anni Quaas ran down a pass on the right sideline and sent a cross pass to senior Ryann Eddy, who sent a high shot into the left side of the Panthers net, making 1-2, with Rochester Century in the lead.
The Panthers kept up a strong attack until the end of the half, including a shot that bounced off the top of the goalpost and out of bounds. Northfield junior goalkeeper, Graycie Freyberg had two saves before halftime.
After one save, the Panthers kept the ball in the Raiders' end of the field, then forced a corner kick from the left side, and Freyberg made a diving stop on a shot from the left side with 1:31 left on the clock.
In the second half, the Panthers came out strong and scored twice, the second in the 45th minute. Northfield couldn't score again but had chances, including shots on net by sophomore Olivia Rasmussen, a free kick that sailed high by senior Regan Childress and a shot by Quaas with 5:20 left on the clock.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.
