AnniQuaas

Northfield's Anni Quaas makes a cross pass for an assist on the only goal the Raiders would score Thursday against Rochester Century (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

 Dana Trilk
RyannEddy2

Raiders senior Ryann Eddy kicks for a score for Northfield to make it a 1-2 game in the first half Thursday against Rochester Century. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Northfield Raiders girls soccer team took a 1-4 loss to the Rochester Century Panthers Thursday with a goal by senior Ryann Eddy that kept them close in the 1-2 first half.

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments