THURSDAY, SEPT. 16

Cross country

Owatonna at Rochester Invite, 4 p.m.

Medford, NRHEG at Maple River Invite, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer

Owatonna at Winona, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Winona at Owatonna, 7 p.m.

Girls swimming and diving

Austin at Owatonna, 6:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Rochester Century at Owatonna, 4:45 p.m.

Volleyball

Rochester Century at Owatonna, 7:15 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

NRHEG at Triton, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17

Football

Owatonna at Mankato West, 7 p.m.

JWP at NRHEG, 7 p.m.

Blooming Prairie at USC, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Medford at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

Football

Medford at Lester Prairie, 2 p.m.

Girls soccer

Burnsville at Owatonna, 3 p.m.

Girls swimming and diving

Owatonna at Mankato East, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Owatonna at Farmington Invite

Medford at Wabasha-Kellogg Invite

