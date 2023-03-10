WORD ON THE STREET Annie Harman Annie Harman Associate Editor Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Mar 10, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For this week's word on the street, we asked our readers in the 507 what their go-to comfort foods are. Here are some of the responses we received:Tim Glende:My Mom's Potato Soup.Julie Esget Kiel:Mac and cheeseLisa Olson Cochran:Homemade meatloaf, mashed potatoes, and green beans.Jonathan Wood:1st of Thai Papaya Salad with sticky riceAshley Dufrene:Shepards pieDave Kofoed:Rotisserie seasoned Flat Chicken. Cash Wise cuts a half chicken so it lays flat in a pan and seasons it with Rotisserie seasoning. Wonderful!Lois Christen:Ice cream — especially vanilla soft serveRed Greg Cavazos:Cup of coffee and a grill cheeseStacy Kasten:Taco saladDenise Froelich:Chef Johns (foodwishes.com) Drunken Noodles!Lisa Richmond:Breakfast!Danae Andrews:Biscuits and gravy! I loved when my mom would make it whenever we'd have breakfast for dinnerJulia Lacanne:Fresh homemade breadSteve Abrahamson:Coffee or pizzaRosie Cooley:Mashed potatoes!Kayla Bear New Shaw:Chinese food! When I was little and got sent home from school sick my parents would get me Chinese… it’s been my comfort food every since.Taryn Sellers:PhoQuriss Whitehead:JägerschnitzelPaul Miller:Godfathers pizzaFollow the Owatonna People’s Press and the Faribault Daily News on Facebook and look for the question of the week, posted every Wednesday at noon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Food Restaurant Industry The Economy Annie Harman Associate Editor Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Divided appeals court overturns dismissal of Faribault drug case Man allegedly caught with nearly a pound of meth in Northfield Woman ordered to pay $82K restitution for public assistance theft Vikings cut LB Eric Kendricks to start salary cap purge Brackets released for MSHSL state individual wrestling tournament Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Reports: Georgia Tech parts ways with coach Josh Pastner Head of Denver airport doesn’t need waiver to lead the FAA, Biden administration says Christina Ricci struggles to separate herself from Yellowjackets alter ego Brittany Snow's had a 'hard and beautiful' year