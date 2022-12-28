Friday, Dec. 30
unWINED with Crista Bohlmann • 6-9 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch, Winery and Distillery, 1179 E. Pearl St., Kasota. The unWINEd Music Series. Free event and all are welcome to enjoy it. Artist and time are subject to change.
Pfeffer • 1:30-2:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Saturday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Bash • 5 p.m., Le Center American Legion. Come for a night of fun. Start off with our New Years Steak Fry from 5:00 pm to 7:30 and stay for the DJ/Karaoke at 8:00. We will have party favors, door prizes and free champagne at midnight.
D&R Karaoke New Years Eve • 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Blue Moon, Kasota. One of largest selections of Karaoke Music in Southern Minnesota. Great food and good dance floor.
New Year’s Eve Bingo • 6 p.m., St. Peter American Legion. Come early, get a seat. Meal will be from 5-7 p.m. (scalloped potatoes & ham, bun and salad for $10). Sponsored by the St. Peter American Legion Auxiliary.
Sunday, Jan. 01
Game Day • 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Jan. 02
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) • 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan. Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Adult classic movie Mondays • 1 p.m., St. Peter Library, Library meeting room, 600 So. 5th St., St. Peter. A collaboration of the Saint Peter Public Library and Senior Center. All films are closed captioning for hearing impaired and ESL. Take a walk down memory lane at the library.
The Kitchen • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Closed the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic virus, The Kitchen reopened Oct. 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Peter. Community volunteers serve free home cooked meals every Monday night at 511 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Four churches,Trinity Lutheran Church, The Catholic Church of St. Peter, Union Presbyterian and First Lutheran Church, take turns sponsoring the event.
Ewenique Quilt Guild • 7-8 p.m., St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 427 W Mulberry St. Everyone with an interest in quilting, from novice on up, is invited to visit for fellowship, quilting tips and refreshments. Contact Joni Neiman, 507-340-1591. Joni.neiman@gmail.com
Tuesday, Jan. 03
Medicare Training Sessions • 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Bridge and 500 • 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Storytime • 4 p.m., at St. Peter Library, 600 So. 5th St., St. Peter.Storytime and movement, songs, puppets, crafts, writing and play! You’ll get a little bit of everything at storytime! Check the library calendar for the storytime theme of the week. All storytimes follow theschool calendar. When there is no school, there will be no storytime. Storytime schedule subject to change or cancellation.
Wednesday, Jan. 04
Surplus Breads • 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Storytime • 10:30-11:30 a.m., at St. Peter Library, 600 So. 5th St., St. Peter.Storytime and movement, songs, puppets, crafts, writing and play! You’ll get a little bit of everything at storytime! Check the library calendar for the storytime theme of the week. All storytimes follow theschool calendar. When there is no school, there will be no storytime. Storytime schedule subject to change or cancellation.
Thursday, Jan. 05
Men’s Cards • 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) • 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan. Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Storytime • 6:30-7:30 p.m., at St. Peter Library, 600 So. 5th St., St. Peter.Storytime and movement, songs, puppets, crafts, writing and play! You’ll get a little bit of everything at storytime! Check the library calendar for the storytime theme of the week. All storytimes follow theschool calendar. When there is no school, there will be no storytime. Storytime schedule subject to change or cancellation.
Friday, Jan. 06
Singles Pool Tournament • 7 p.m.-2 a.m., Blue Moon, Kasota. Limited to the first 16 entrants. No Masters, No Handicap. Double Elimination race to 3 on winners side race and 2 on losers side. also doing a Calcutta. $20 entry fee — 100% pay back.
Pfeffer • 1:30-2:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Saturday, Jan. 07
Namina Forna Author Talk • 12 p.m., Virtual. Hosted by Waseca Public Library, an action-packed conversation with Namina Forna, the New York Times bestselling author of “The Gilded Ones” series, focusing on her second installment in the series, “The Merciless Ones.” Register at the library or at wasecaleusuerlibraries.com/getregistered.
Sunday, Jan. 08
Game Day • 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Jan. 09
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) • 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan. Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
The Kitchen • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Closed the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic virus, The Kitchen reopened Oct. 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Peter. Community volunteers serve free home cooked meals every Monday night at 511 S. 5th St., St. Peter.Four churches,Trinity Lutheran Church, The Catholic Church of St. Peter, Union Presbyterian and First Lutheran Church, take turns sponsoring the event.
St. Peter City Council • 7 p.m., Community Center-Governors’ Room, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Meeting agendas are at http://www.saintpetermn.gov/city-council-minutes-agendas-packets.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Medicare Training Sessions • 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Nicollet County Board of Commissioners • 9 a.m., Nicollet County Government Center, 501 S Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Agendas available at co.nicollet.mn.us.
Bridge and 500 • 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Storytime • 4 p.m., at St. Peter Library, 600 So. 5th St., St. Peter.Storytime and movement, songs, puppets, crafts, writing and play! You’ll get a little bit of everything at storytime! Check the library calendar for the storytime theme of the week. All storytimes follow theschool calendar. When there is no school, there will be no storytime. Storytime schedule subject to change or cancellation.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Surplus Breads • 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Storytime • 10:30-11:30 a.m., at St. Peter Library, 600 So. 5th St., St. Peter.Storytime and movement, songs, puppets, crafts, writing and play! You’ll get a little bit of everything at storytime! Check the library calendar for the storytime theme of the week. All storytimes follow theschool calendar. When there is no school, there will be no storytime. Storytime schedule subject to change or cancellation.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Men’s Cards • 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) • 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan. Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Storytime • 6:30-7:30 p.m., at St. Peter Library, 600 So. 5th St., St. Peter.Storytime and movement, songs, puppets, crafts, writing and play! You’ll get a little bit of everything at storytime! Check the library calendar for the storytime theme of the week. All storytimes follow theschool calendar. When there is no school, there will be no storytime. Storytime schedule subject to change or cancellation.
Friday, Jan. 13
Pfeffer • 1:30-2:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Comedy Uncorked • 8 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch, Winery and Distillery, 1179 E. Pearl St., Kasota. Laughs on the Go presents a unique night out featuring the finest that comedy has to offer. Tickets:$15.00 Advance, $20.00 Same Day/At The Door.
Davey Wester Live Comedy Show • 7-10 p.m., St. Peter American Legion. National headliner Davey Wester, featuring K-Jay the Comedian. Tickets online or at the door.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Game Day • 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Jan. 16
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) • 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan. Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
The Kitchen • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Closed the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic virus, The Kitchen reopened Oct. 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Peter. Community volunteers serve free home cooked meals every Monday night at 511 S. 5th St., St. Peter.Four churches,Trinity Lutheran Church, The Catholic Church of St. Peter, Union Presbyterian and First Lutheran Church, take turns sponsoring the event.
St. Peter Board of Education • 6:30-7:30 p.m., Community Center-Governors’ Room, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Study session agenda is at https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1000769.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Rachael Hanel: Not the Camilla We Knew • 6 p.m., St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St., St. peter. One Woman’s Path from small town America to the Symbionese Liberation Army. Room 219.
Bridge and 500 • 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Storytime • 4 p.m., at St. Peter Library, 600 So. 5th St., St. Peter.Storytime and movement, songs, puppets, crafts, writing and play! You’ll get a little bit of everything at storytime! Check the library calendar for the storytime theme of the week. All storytimes follow theschool calendar. When there is no school, there will be no storytime. Storytime schedule subject to change or cancellation.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Surplus Breads • 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Storytime • 10:30-11:30 a.m., at St. Peter Library, 600 So. 5th St., St. Peter.Storytime and movement, songs, puppets, crafts, writing and play! You’ll get a little bit of everything at storytime! Check the library calendar for the storytime theme of the week. All storytimes follow theschool calendar. When there is no school, there will be no storytime. Storytime schedule subject to change or cancellation.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Men’s Cards • 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) • 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan. Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Storytime • 6:30-7:30 p.m., at St. Peter Library, 600 So. 5th St., St. Peter.Storytime and movement, songs, puppets, crafts, writing and play! You’ll get a little bit of everything at storytime! Check the library calendar for the storytime theme of the week. All storytimes follow theschool calendar. When there is no school, there will be no storytime. Storytime schedule subject to change or cancellation.
Friday, Jan. 20
Pfeffer • 1:30-2:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Sunday, Jan. 22
Game Day • 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Jan. 23
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) • 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan. Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
The Kitchen • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Closed the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic virus, The Kitchen reopened Oct. 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Peter. Community volunteers serve free home cooked meals every Monday night at 511 S. 5th St., St. Peter.Four churches,Trinity Lutheran Church, The Catholic Church of St. Peter, Union Presbyterian and First Lutheran Church, take turns sponsoring the event.
St. Peter City Council • 7 p.m., Community Center-Governors’ Room, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Meeting agendas are at http://www.saintpetermn.gov/city-council-minutes-agendas-packets.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Nicollet County Board of Commissioners • 9 a.m., Nicollet County Government Center, 501 S Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Agendas available at co.nicollet.mn.us.
Bridge and 500 • 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Storytime • 4 p.m., at St. Peter Library, 600 So. 5th St., St. Peter.Storytime and movement, songs, puppets, crafts, writing and play! You’ll get a little bit of everything at storytime! Check the library calendar for the storytime theme of the week. All storytimes follow theschool calendar. When there is no school, there will be no storytime. Storytime schedule subject to change or cancellation.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Surplus Breads • 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Storytime • 10:30-11:30 a.m., at St. Peter Library, 600 So. 5th St., St. Peter.Storytime and movement, songs, puppets, crafts, writing and play! You’ll get a little bit of everything at storytime! Check the library calendar for the storytime theme of the week. All storytimes follow theschool calendar. When there is no school, there will be no storytime. Storytime schedule subject to change or cancellation.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Men’s Cards • 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) • 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan. Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Storytime • 6:30-7:30 p.m., at St. Peter Library, 600 So. 5th St., St. Peter.Storytime and movement, songs, puppets, crafts, writing and play! You’ll get a little bit of everything at storytime! Check the library calendar for the storytime theme of the week. All storytimes follow theschool calendar. When there is no school, there will be no storytime. Storytime schedule subject to change or cancellation.
Friday, Jan. 27
Everett Smithson Band • 12 a.m., St. Peter American Legion. Music of the Mississippi
Pfeffer • 1:30-2:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Sunday, Jan. 29
Game Day • 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Jan. 30
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) • 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan. Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
The Kitchen • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Closed the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic virus, The Kitchen reopened Oct. 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Peter. Community volunteers serve free home cooked meals every Monday night at 511 S. 5th St., St. Peter.Four churches,Trinity Lutheran Church, The Catholic Church of St. Peter, Union Presbyterian and First Lutheran Church, take turns sponsoring the event.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Bridge and 500 • 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Storytime • 4 p.m., at St. Peter Library, 600 So. 5th St., St. Peter.Storytime and movement, songs, puppets, crafts, writing and play! You’ll get a little bit of everything at storytime! Check the library calendar for the storytime theme of the week. All storytimes follow theschool calendar. When there is no school, there will be no storytime. Storytime schedule subject to change or cancellation.