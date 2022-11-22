The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Nov 23
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Turkey and ham giveaway• 5 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, 100 E. Main St, Owatonna. Christian Family Church will be holding a turkey and ham giveaway open to anybody in need. Each family can receive one free turkey or ham. Team members will be available to prayer.The giveaway will persist as long as supplies last.
Bethel Community Supper• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night• 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Nov 24
Community Thanksgiving Dinner• 10 a.m.-1 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St. Carry-out orders can be called in beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Exchange Club of Owatonna• 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night• 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
SCHS Holiday Lights Cruise• 5 p.m., Travelers can purchase maps highlighting locations within Steele County of holiday light displays for a $10 donation at the Steele County Historical Society. Homeowners will display holiday lights through December.
Meals of Hope• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Havana Lights Christmas display• 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
Friday, Nov 25
Havana Lights Christmas display• 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
Saturday, Nov 26
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Havana Lights Christmas display• 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
Sunday, Nov 27
Famous Eagles Pancake Breakfast• 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. The Eagles are raising money to add outdoor seating to the club. Breakfast includes eggs, sausage and all you can eat pancakes. Tickets are available for $10 at Zappa Agency, Wags and Tri M Graphics.
MSBGO• 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we’ll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Havana Lights Christmas display• 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
Monday, Nov 28
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting• 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Havana Lights Christmas display• 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
Owatonna Collectors Club• 6:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. Club meets in the Gainey room of the library. Members share displays and stories of their collections. Guests are welcome. After meetings, refreshments are usually served. For more information or to join, call 507-676-0970.
AMVETS Owatonna Post 23• 7-8 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Club meets 4th Mondays. AMVETS exists to enhance the quality of life for all veterans, their families and survivors. Membership in AMVETS is open to anyone who honorably served or is currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves. Contact Commander LeRoy Meier for more information 507-456-5368.
Tuesday, Nov 29
Thanksgiving Celebration of Daily Courage• 5 p.m., Torey’s Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. Join American Experiment’s Owatonna Chapter for an evening of thankfulness and courage. Be inspired by former Waseca Officer Arik and Megan Matson’s story of him being shot in the line of duty. Tickets can be purchased for $25 at bit.ly/3Gizr4Y
St. Vincent’s Table• 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Havana Lights Christmas display• 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
Wednesday, Nov 30
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
SCHS annual holiday cookie sale• 3-7 p.m., History Center, 1700 Austin Rd, Owatonna. The Steele County Historical Society announces Annual Holiday Cookie Sale. Fancy cookies will be priced at $5 per dozen or $2.50 for ½ dozen. A limited number of plates of cookies will be available that are gluten-free and nut-free. Sale ends on Dec. 1 when supplies run out.Please call 451-1420 if you any questions about this event.All proceeds from this event go to funding programs and the preservation efforts at the Steele County Historical Society.
Bethel Community Supper• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Havana Lights Christmas display• 5:30-10 p.m., Havana Lights, 2048 Havana Rd, Owatonna. Drive-thru Christmas lights display is free and open to the public, however a freewill donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter would be appreciated. Begins a dusk. Learn more at havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights
Trivia Night• 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.