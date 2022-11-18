The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Nov 19
Make-and-take Christmas ornaments• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. Family Friendly event! There are six different ornaments to make, so stop in for a fun morning of ornament-making, cookies, and hot apple cider. There is a fee for making the ornaments.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Register now for the SCHS Victorian Tea• 10-11:30 a.m., As the season of Christmas approaches, enjoy a pre-holiday tradition with your child or grandchild, niece, or nephew! Sit down in the Victorian style Dunnell House for the morning or afternoon for tea while listening to holiday music, and the re- telling of the A Visit with St. Nicholas. Enjoy party favors, dainty sandwiches, desserts, tea, or hot cocoa with a take-home holiday craft. Registration is now open for this event by calling 451-1420. Space is limited so please register early.$10 per person.
MOLS and Bongreaper — Owatonna• 8 p.m., The Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Punk Rock and Grunge is what the bands call it. Like Smuckers, with a name like Bongreaper, it’s gotta be good. MOLS have been making a name and packing shows from Mankato and beyond and complete this cool 2 band lineup.
Sunday, Nov 20
MSBGO• 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we’ll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, Nov 21
Clinton Falls Township meeting• 6 p.m., Clinton Falls Town Hall, 3723 County Road 45 North, Owatonna.
Tuesday, Nov 22
History Partners Memory Café• 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
Parkinson’s Support Group meeting• 2-3:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. This month’s speaker will be Kathy Maiers, our Regional Aware in Care Ambassador for the Parkinson’s Foundation. She will be speaking on “Parkinson’s and Hospitalization”. She will be handing out “Care Kits”.The Parkinson’s Support Group meets the fourth Tuesday of each month from 2-3:30pm. It is open to all who have Parkinson’s and their caregivers.
Parkinson's support group• 2-3:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Group meets in the Gainey Room. This month's program will a webinar on "Pain and Fatigue in Parkinson's Disease".
St. Vincent’s Table• 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wednesday, Nov 23
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Turkey and ham giveaway• 5 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, 100 E. Main St, Owatonna. Christian Family Church will be holding a turkey and ham giveaway open to anybody in need. Each family can receive one free turkey or ham. Team members will be available to prayer.The giveaway will persist as long as supplies last.
Bethel Community Supper• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night• 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Nov 24
Exchange Club of Owatonna• 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night• 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
SCHS Holiday Lights Cruise• 5 p.m., Travelers can purchase maps highlighting locations within Steele County of holiday light displays for a $10 donation at the Steele County Historical Society. Homeowners will display holiday lights through December.
Meals of Hope• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Saturday, Nov 26
