Tuesday, Nov. 15
St. Vincent’s Table • 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
AAUW Meeting • 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Social hour will began at 6:30 with the meeting starting at 7 p.m. The speaker for the evening will be Sarah Parr. More information about AAUW is available at this website: owatonna-mn.aauw.net http://owatonna-mn.aauw.net.
VFW Auxiliary 3723 • 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
OHS Class of ‘56 Meets for Lunch • 11 a.m., Pizza Ranch, 142 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. The OHS Class of ‘56 is meeting Wednesday, Nov.ember 16, to share time together and have lunch.Bring a friend, spouse, shut-in or carpool with a classmate. Let’s have a visit before winter begins! Anyone else who wants to see the OHS Class of ‘56 is welcome to stop by and have lunch.
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Bethel Community Supper • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Medford Area Historical Board • 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Trivia Night • 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast • 7:30 a.m., Owatonna Country Club, 1991 Lemond Rd., Owatonna. The Exchange Club of Owatonna will be holding the annual One Nation Under God, Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast with Guest Speaker Rev. Mike Walerius. Tickets are on sale at InstyPrints-Owatonna, Kottke Jewelers, and the City Administrator’s Office. Cost of the ticket is $20 which includes a full breakfast buffet. Firm ticket purchase deadline will be Nov.. 11.
Exchange Club of Owatonna • 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night • 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Steele County Historical Society annual meeting • 5 p.m., Torey’s Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. The annual meeting will be held in the upper room at Torey’s. Deadline for dinner reservations is Nov.. 14. $25 per member and $30 for non-members. The program will include the annual report, volunteer awards and election of board members.
Meals of Hope • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Ladies Night Out — Owatonna • 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kibble Equipment, 3555 SW 18th St, Owatonna. Start your holiday shopping early with a multitude of different local businesses/vendors gathered in one spot.
Friday, Nov. 18
Exchange Club of Steele County • 7-8 a.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Club meets 1st and 3rd Fridays. We have frequent guest speakers and we support the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity in prevention of child abuse, as well as other community service. Guests welcome!
4th Annual Let’s Smile, Giggle, & Laugh Fundraiser • 6:30 p.m., Torey’s Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. Social hour will begin at 6:30 p.m. with appetizers. Comedians start at 7:30. Raffle tickets will be drawn for fun prizes! Linda Aarons will be the opening act with headliner Tommy Ryman to follow.$30.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Make-and-take Christmas ornaments • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. Family Friendly event! There are six different ornaments to make, so stop in for a fun morning of ornament-making, cookies, and hot apple cider. There is a fee for making the ornaments.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Register now for the SCHS Victorian Tea • 10-11:30 a.m., As the season of Christmas approaches, enjoy a pre-holiday tradition with your child or grandchild, niece, or nephew! Sit down in the Victorian style Dunnell House for the morning or afternoon for tea while listening to holiday music, and the re- telling of the A Visit with St. Nicholas. Enjoy party favors, dainty sandwiches, desserts, tea, or hot cocoa with a take-home holiday craft. Registration is now open for this event by calling 451-1420. Space is limited so please register early.$10 per person.
MOLS and Bongreaper — Owatonna • 8 p.m., The Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Punk Rock and Grunge is what the bands call it. Like Smuckers, with a name like Bongreaper, it’s gotta be good. MOLS have been making a name and packing shows from Mankato and beyond and complete this cool 2 band lineup.
Sunday, Nov. 20
MSBGO • 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we’ll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, Nov. 21
Clinton Falls Township meeting • 6 p.m., Clinton Falls Town Hall, 3723 County Road 45 North, Owatonna.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
History Partners Memory Café • 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
Parkinson’s support group • 2-3:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Group meets in the Gainey Room. This month’s program will a webinar on “Pain and Fatigue in Parkinson’s Disease”.
Parkinson’s Support Group meeting • 2-3:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. This month’s speaker will be Kathy Maiers, our Regional Aware in Care Ambassador for the Parkinson’s Foundation. She will be speaking on “Parkinson’s and Hospitalization”. She will be handing out “Care Kits”.The Parkinson’s Support Group meets the fourth Tuesday of each month from 2-3:30pm. It is open to all who have Parkinson’s and their caregivers.
St. Vincent’s Table • 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Bethel Community Supper • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night • 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Exchange Club of Owatonna • 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night • 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
SCHS Holiday Lights Cruise • 5 p.m., Travelers can purchase maps highlighting locations within Steele County of holiday light displays for a $10 donation at the Steele County Historical Society. Homeowners will display holiday lights through December.
Meals of Hope • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, Nov. 27
MSBGO • 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we’ll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, Nov. 28
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Owatonna Collectors Club • 6:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. Club meets in the Gainey room of the library. Members share displays and stories of their collections. Guests are welcome. After meetings, refreshments are usually served. For more information or to join, call 507-676-0970.
AMVETS Owatonna Post 23 • 7-8 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Club meets 4th Mondays. AMVETS exists to enhance the quality of life for all veterans, their families and survivors. Membership in AMVETS is open to anyone who honorably served or is currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves. Contact Commander LeRoy Meier for more information 507-456-5368.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
St. Vincent’s Table • 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.