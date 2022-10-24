The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, Oct 25
History Partners Memory Café • 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
Parkinson’s support group • 2-3:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Group meets in the Gainey Room. This month’s program will a webinar on “Pain and Fatigue in Parkinson’s Disease”.
St. Vincent’s Table • 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wednesday, Oct 26
CareerForce webinar • 8-8:26 a.m., These short webinars are about resources available to strengthen your hiring plans, increase retention, and reach new job seekers. Topics include searching resumes on Minnesotaworks.net, collaborating with local teams and DEED employer services staff, and becoming aware of new resources on CareerForceMN.com. Please register in advance to receive the Webex webinar meeting links.
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Bethel Community Supper • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trunk or treat • 6-7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. A fun and safe environment for kids to trick or treat and show off those great costumes.
School Board candidate forum • 6 p.m., Owatonna Middle School, 500 15th Street NE, Owatonna. Foremost Brewing Cooperative and Owatonna Business Women to host a 30 minute meet-and-greet with the candidates with forum to follow.
Trivia Night • 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Oct 27
Exchange Club of Owatonna • 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Trick or Treating • 3:45-5:15 p.m., Benedictine Living Community, 2255 30th St NW, Owatonna. Please join us for Trick or treating at Benedictine Living Community-Owatonna. Trick or treating will happen either outside on the front sidewalk (shine) or in our main lobby (rain or cold).
Thursday Open Mic night • 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Meals of Hope • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Friday, Oct 28
Old Country Boys live • 7-11 p.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. Come join us and the Old Country Boys for a Halloween Party! We will have a costume contest!
Saturday, Oct 29
Owatonna Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, E Park Square. Vendors selling homegrown and handmade goods.
Friends of Rice Lake State Park Earth Day Reschedule • 9 a.m., Rice Lake State Park, Rose St., Owatonna. Please sign in at the picnic pavilion. We will be cleaning up along the trails. Participants will be fed lunch at about noon. Please call 507-414-6191 to register and to get questions answered.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
A Haunting We Will Go • 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Village of Yesteryear, 1431 Austin Rd, Owatonna. Bring the family to the Village of Yesteryear for some free Halloween fun! There will be trick-or-treating, creepy crafting, scary story time, spooky scavenger hunt and costume contest. Sponsored by A Taste of the Big Apple, Lilly & Rose Boutique, & Wireless World-Verizon.
Trunk or Treat • 5-7 p.m., Associated Church, 800 Havana Road, Owatonna. Trunks will be decorated and folks ready to hand out all kinds of Halloween treats! There will also be a bonfire for roasting hot dogs ($1 per hot dog), hot chocolate and apple cider, and a pumpkin-painting station to take home just in time for Halloween.
Halloween Bash & costume party • 7 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Music by No Coast starts at 7 p.m.; costume contest at 8 p.m. Costumes strongly encouraged. Prizes will be awarded for the best group and individual costumes! Happy Hour 5 p.m. to close. $1 off all Foremost Beer Pints.
Reggie’s Halloween Party • 8 p.m., Reggie’s Brewhouse, 220 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. $3 domestic bottles and $2 mystery and J-ello shots! There’s $300 to win in cash and prizes at our costume contest! Enter to win in one of three categories: Sexiest Costume, Best Group Costumes, and Best Overall Costume. DJ Bob and DJ GMan will be here to play all your favorite tunes!
Sunday, Oct 30
MSBGO • 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we’ll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Tuesday, Nov 01
Genealogy Club • 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call (507)451-1420.
St. Vincent’s Table • 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.