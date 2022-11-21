Tuesday, Nov. 22
History Partners Memory Café • 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
Parkinson’s Support Group meeting • 2-3:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. This month’s speaker will be Kathy Maiers, our Regional Aware in Care Ambassador for the Parkinson’s Foundation. She will be speaking on “Parkinson’s and Hospitalization”. She will be handing out “Care Kits”.The Parkinson’s Support Group meets the fourth Tuesday of each month from 2-3:30pm. It is open to all who have Parkinson’s and their caregivers.
Parkinson’s support group • 2-3:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Group meets in the Gainey Room. This month’s program will a webinar on “Pain and Fatigue in Parkinson’s Disease”.
St. Vincent’s Table • 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Turkey and ham giveaway • 5 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, 100 E. Main St, Owatonna. Christian Family Church will be holding a turkey and ham giveaway open to anybody in need. Each family can receive one free turkey or ham. Team members will be available to prayer.The giveaway will persist as long as supplies last.
Bethel Community Supper • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night • 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Exchange Club of Owatonna • 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night • 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
SCHS Holiday Lights Cruise • 5 p.m., Travelers can purchase maps highlighting locations within Steele County of holiday light displays for a $10 donation at the Steele County Historical Society. Homeowners will display holiday lights through Dec.ember.
Meals of Hope • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Famous Eagles Pancake Breakfast • 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. The Eagles are raising money to add outdoor seating to the club. Breakfast includes eggs, sausage and all you can eat pancakes. Tickets are available for $10 at Zappa Agency, Wags and Tri M Graphics.
MSBGO • 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we’ll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, Nov. 28
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Owatonna Collectors Club • 6:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. Club meets in the Gainey room of the library. Members share displays and stories of their collections. Guests are welcome. After meetings, refreshments are usually served. For more information or to join, call 507-676-0970.
AMVETS Owatonna Post 23 • 7-8 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Club meets 4th Mondays. AMVETS exists to enhance the quality of life for all veterans, their families and survivors. Membership in AMVETS is open to anyone who honorably served or is currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves. Contact Commander LeRoy Meier for more information 507-456-5368.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Thanksgiving Celebration of Daily Courage • 5 p.m., Torey’s Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. Join American Experiment’s Owatonna Chapter for an evening of thankfulness and courage. Be inspired by former Waseca Officer Arik and Megan Matson’s story of him being shot in the line of duty. Tickets can be purchased for $25 at bit.ly/3Gizr4Y
St. Vincent’s Table • 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Bethel Community Supper • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night • 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Dec. 01
Exchange Club of Owatonna • 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night • 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Meals of Hope • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Holiday lighted parade • 6 p.m., Following the parade, the OHS Carolers will sing in Central Park, and cookies and cider will be available. The entire event will be livestreamed on Owatonna Live.
Friday, Dec. 02
Exchange Club of Steele County • 7-8 a.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Club meets 1st and 3rd Fridays. We have frequent guest speakers and we support the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity in prevention of child abuse, as well as other community service. Guests welcome!
Saturday, Dec. 03
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, Dec. 04
BetterLife Christmas Party • 11:30 a.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. Swedish meatball dinner will be served with entertainment to follow. Please respond by Nov.. 26 to Karlene (451-4133) or Julie (451-0325).
MSBGO • 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we’ll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, Dec. 05
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting • 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Dec. 06
Genealogy Club • 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call (507)451-1420.
St. Vincent’s Table • 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.