Thursday, Feb. 23
Red Cross blood drive • 9 a.m.-3 p.m., South Central College Event Center, 1225 Third St. SW, Faribault. Book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Knitting class • 5-6 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Jenn Turner will teach beginners how to cast on and the basic knit stitch and can help experienced knitters who are stuck on a project. Cost is $20. Call 507-581-1578 or stop by the Eclectic Alliance to RSVP.
Supper specials • 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 5:30-7:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Bring your own bags and boxes. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Questions: 507-334-2100
Basket night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving burgers or Philly cheesesteak sandwiches.
Friday, Feb. 24
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Questions: 507-334-2100
Red Cross blood drive • 11 a.m.-5 p.m., First English Lutheran Church, 204 2nd St. NW, Faribault. Book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need. Bring your own bags and boxes.
Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Youth ice fishing contest • 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Grandma’s Lakeside Resort, 17000 Elmore Way. Free fishing contest for children 16 and under, accompanied by an adult. No license required. Prize drawings. Holes provided and some poles available. Fishing on French Lake.
Nerstrand Elementary open house • 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand Elementary School, 205 Second St. S., Nerstrand. For community members interested in the public K-5 charter school
Gun bingo • 1 p.m, Faribault American Legion, 112 Fifth St. NE. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with food and drinks available. Bingo starts at 1 p.m. Cost: $10 per game or $50 for 10 games. Proceeds benefit Ducks Unlimited.
Comedian Tommy Ryman • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. See nationally-touring comic Tommy Ryman. Tickets: $20/Paradise members, $25/non-members, $15/students. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Feb. 26
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Feb. 27
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
St Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need.
Al-Anon Family Group • 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal • 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Mona Kaiser retirement party • 9-11 a.m., Buckham West, 19 W. Division St., Faribault. Come for morning coffee or afternoon snacks and recognize Mona Kaiser for 20 years of service as director of Buckham West.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. A donation of $21.22 requested, but not required. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111. Walk-ins accepted.
Meal at the Community Cafe • 4:15-5:30 p.m., 512 NW 2nd Ave, 512 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Menu: Baked cod, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit, cake.Wing Night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Both bone-in & boneless wings served.
The Reminders • 6 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E.
Hip-hop husband and wife duo The Reminders perform free concert and answer questions. Part of Rochester Civic Music’s Southeast Minnesota Library Tour.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434