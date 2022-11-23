The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Faribault Daily News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit an event, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, Nov. 25
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need.
Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift items; free but cash donations accepted.
Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Buckham West, 19 Division St., Faribault. New and handmade items for sale. Proceeds benefit Buckham West senior center.
Karaoke • 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m. For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Nov. 28
Christmas Shoppe and bake sale • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Buckham West, 19 Division St., Faribault. New and handmade items gifts, and baked goods for sale.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. Free clothing, household and hygiene items. Enter through the door in the parking lot. Questions: 507-334-2100
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
Al-Anon Family Group • 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 507-334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal • 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe • 9 a.m. to noon, Buckham West, 19 Division St., Faribault. New and handmade items for sale.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault, use the Fourth Street entrance. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on MA or insurance doesn’t cover. A donation of $21.22 requested. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111.
Community Cafe • 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Free meal available to anyone in need. This week’s menu: ham and cheese sandwiches, tater tots, corn, fruit, brownie.
Wing Night • 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. bone-in & boneless wings served.
Al-Anon Family Group • 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). For adult children. 507-334-3434
Wednesday, Nov. 30
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Itsy Bitsy: Water Detective • 10-10:30 a.m., on Zoom. Join Professional Storyteller and water educator Kevin Strauss for a program of Itsy-Bitsy Spider stories, songs, and easy ways that kids and adults can save water. For the Zoom link send email request to dbuendorf@selco.info
FHS class of ‘63 lunch • 12 p.m., Faribault Golf Club. Faribault High School class of 1963 lunch. All classmates and guests encouraged to attend.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
KC Bingo • 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Itsy Bitsy: Water Detective • 10-10:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Itsy-Bitsy Spider stories, songs, and easy ways that kids and adults can save water (and money). Participants will receive a leak-finder kit.
Tiffany Victorian tea • 3-4:30 p.m., Congregational Church, 222 NW Third Ave, Faribault. Tour guides in Victorian costume will give a tour of the sanctuary, including the Tiffany stained glass windows. A Victorian tea will follow. Tickets are $20. RSVP required to 507-384-2253
Winterfest • 4-8 p.m., Horse-drawn wagon rides, ice carving by Sakatah Signs Carving and Creations on the the corner of Fourth Street and Central Avenue, window decorating contest with ballots at the Paradise Center for the Arts and the Community Center. Bethlehem Academy choir and band perform at 5:30 and p.m.
Specialty Burger Night• 5-7 p.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Hamburgers, french fries, tater tots, onion rings, 75 cent chicken wings.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Friday, Dec. 2
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing • 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items.
Stitch a Bit • 10-11 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Knitting, crocheting and needlecraft social group. Bring your own project.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf • 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave., 617 Third Ave., Faribault. Free food for those in need.
Faribault American Legion Club Supper • 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving steak, shrimp, baked cod and chicken strips. Children’s menu also available.
Winterfest • Central Park, 430 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Snow sculptures, student music performances and tree lighting. Also take a tour of the Cathedral of our Merciful Savior from 5-6:30 p.m. (enter through the Cloister doors)
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo • 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Christmas market • 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Over 40 craft and other vendors selling The Faribault American Legion Ladies Auxiliary is selling food and donated items, and will offer discounted memberships.
Holiday Market • 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 10,000 Drops, 28 4th St NE, Faribault. Annual Craft Spirits Holiday Market.
Bake sale and gifts • 10 a.m.-2 p.m., First English Lutheran Church, 204 2nd St. NW, Faribault. Lefse, krumkake, rosettes, san bandakkele, many traditional treats from the kitchens of church members. Gift items for friends and neighbors. Proceeds go to global and local missions.
Faribault House Open House • 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Historic Faribault House, 12 NE 1st Ave., Faribault. Historic Alexander Faribault House open and celebrating French Canadian Christmas traditions.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market • 12-3 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Food, fiber, and body care products produced by local farmers and makers. Now accepting SNAP EBT and Power of Produce. More info: cannonvalleyfarmersmarket.com
Fireworks and parade • 5:45 p.m., Faribault. Fireworks at 5:45 near the viaduct. Parade of lights follows on Central Avenue between First and Sixth streets.
Street dance • 6-10 p.m., 400 Block of Central Ave. Fender Bender performs in heated tent with bar.
Karaoke• 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault.