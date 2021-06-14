The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, June 17
Gather at the Gunderson• 6 p.m., Gunderson House, 107 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. An evening of music, socializing, and snacks on the front lawn. Bring your own chair. Music program begins at 6:30 p.m. Guided tours available for $5.$10 suggested donation.
Mixer Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Rib eye, sirloin, jumbo shrimp, four piece chicken orpork chop. Includes soup or salad, baked potato or tots and two pieces of garlic toast. Call 789-5691 for carry out.
Friday, June 18
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library. Books, activities and crafts, recommended for ages 2 and older but all children are welcome to attend.
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Sunday, June 20
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum: Open to the Public• 1-3 p.m., Located 2 miles west of 35W at 3300 Millersburg Blvd. across from Boonie's Bar & Grill. Learn the connection between Jesse James and Christdala Church.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 612-816-7362 for week's location. All walking speeds are welcome.
Tuesday, June 22
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Suicide Grief Support Group Monthly Meeting• 7-8:30 p.m., Family, friends and anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide. Via Zoom. Call 952-445-0107 for a link to the meeting.
Wednesday, June 23
STEM Stations• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Kenyon Public Library. Recommended for children ages 8 and older. Participants may come in anytime between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to complete the challenges.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.