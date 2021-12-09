Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Faribault Fire Hall, 122 NW 2nd St., Faribault. Schedule an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Northfield VFW, 516 Division St S, Northfield. Schedule an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot. Christmas gifts for children and grandchildren will be distributed in December, call for details.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Faribault American Legion Club Steak Night Supper• 5-7 p.m., Includes Salad Bar, Garlic Toast, Fresh Bread and Coffee.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Peace Lutheran Church Craft & Bake Sale• 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 213 6th Ave SW, Faribault. Chirstmas crafts and goodies. Luncheon from 10:30 a.m.-1p.m. Prices: Adult $8, Youth (5-12) $5, Child (0-4) Free. Includes Beef Stew, Chili, Grilled cheese sandwich, Christmas cookies and bars.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
Shattuck- St. Mary’s School 19th Annual Campus Christmas Walk• 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Shattuck-St. Mary’s, Faribault. 11 a.m. — noon Polar Express Ice Show. Noon -3 p.m. — Cookies & Crafts, Santa Claus, and Horse- Drawn Sleigh Rides. 3-4 p.m. Christmas Concert.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Faribault Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N, Faribault. Schedule an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Dec. 13
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot. Christmas gifts for children and grandchildren will be distributed in December, call for details.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday, Dec.17, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools Truth in Taxation hearing• 6:30 p.m., K-W Middle/High School.
Dundas Truth in Taxation hearing• 7 p.m., Dundas City Hall, 100 Railway St. N, Dundas.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Faribault Christian Women’s Connection Buffet Luncheon• 11:45 a.m., American Legion, 112 NE Fifth St., Faribault. Walk-ins welcomed but RSVP preferred to faribaultcwc@gmail.com or 507-332-7261 the prior Thursday.
Rice County Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. Appointments recommended (507-332-6111), walk-ins accepted. $21.22 donation requested. http://co.rice.mn.us/256/Public-Health.
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Baked cod, macaroni and cheese, green beans, fruit and dessert.
Faribault Truth in Taxation hearing• 6 p.m., Faribault City Hall, 208 1st Ave. NW, Faribault.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). Adult children. 334-3434
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot. Christmas gifts for children and grandchildren will be distributed in December, call for details.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday, Dec.17, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Dec. 16
NAMI Online Suicide Prevention Class for Ag Communities• 1-2:30 p.m., For rural and agricultural communities over the age of 16 who want to learn best practices in suicide prevention. Call 651-645-2948 for more info.
Community Dinner• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School, 922 Home Place, Faribault. Open to all youth, ages 18 and under eat free, adult meals for $3.50. Meals are not served on non-school days.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 75 cent chicken wings.
Friday, Dec. 17
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot. Christmas gifts for children and grandchildren will be distributed in December, call for details.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf distribution• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.