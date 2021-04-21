Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, April 23
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing and food for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Comfort Inn, 2345 43rd St. NW, Owatonna. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to schedule an appointment.
Sunday, April 25
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 612-816-7362 for week’s location. All walking speeds are welcome.
Monday, April 26
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing• 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot from noon to 2:30 p.m. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday April 30 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., Church of St. Patrick, 7525 Dodd Rd., Faribault. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to schedule an appointment.
Tuesday, April 27
Suicide Grief Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., Via Zoom. For family, friends and anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide. Contact Tom Handrich at 952-445-0107 for additional information and a link to the meeting.
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Owatonna Community Education Building, 122 E McKinley St., Owatonna. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to schedule an appointment.
Wednesday, April 28
Medford Economic Development Authority• 5 p.m., Medford City Hall, 408 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
Bingo is Back• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion Post, 112 5th Street NE, Faribault. Hosted by the Faribault Knights of Columbus. Peter Dodge, peter_dodge@hotmail.com.
Thursday, April 29
Red Cross Blood Drive• 12-4 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to schedule an appointment.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.