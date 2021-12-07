The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Mixer Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Rib eye, sirloin, jumbo shrimp, four piece chicken or pork chop. Includes soup or salad, baked potato or tots and two pieces of garlic toast. Call 789-5691 for carry out.
Friday, Dec. 10
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library. Lasts approximately 45 minutes. Children will listen to two or three books, sing songs, participate in activities, and create a craft revolving around a specific weekly theme. Designed for children age 2 through kindergarten, all children welcome with an adult.
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Faribault Fire Hall, 122 NW 2nd St., Faribault. Schedule an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Northfield VFW, 516 Division St S, Northfield. Schedule an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Wanamingo Community Meal• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Faribault Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N, Faribault. Schedule an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Dec. 13
Literary Guild Christmas Potluck• 12 p.m., Rhana will have the program.
Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools Truth in Taxation hearing• 6:30 p.m., K-W Middle/High School.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library. Lasts approximately 45 minutes. Children will listen to two or three books, sing songs, participate in activities, and create a craft revolving around a specific weekly theme. Designed for children age 2 through kindergarten, all children welcome with an adult.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.