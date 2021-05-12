Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, May 14
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Distribution• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 1-3 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Saturday, May 15
Steele County Humane Society Pet Adoption Day• 1-3 p.m., Spherion Employment Agency, 120 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Rice County Historical Society’s Annual Spring Flea Market• 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. 507-332-2121 or rchs@rchistory.org.
Home and Garden Show• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dundas Dome, 2033-2198 Cannon Road, Northfield.
Anytime Fitness Free Workouts in the Park• 9 a.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Open to the public.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Tiffany Tripp at cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 507-491-8188.
Rice County Fair Food Truck Event• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Contact John Dvorak at jdvorak.ricecountyfair@gmail.com or call 952-594-4599 for more information.
Sacred Relics Of The Saints: Treasures Of The Church• 6 p.m., Church of St. Dominic, 104 Linden St. N, Northfield. Vatican collection of over 150 relics. http://TreasuresOfTheChurch.com.
Stewardship Day: Woodland Warriors• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Bring gloves, wear sturdy shoes, and bring water. Register online at River Bend.
Sunday, May 16
Rice County Fair Food Truck Event• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Contact John Dvorak at jdvorak.ricecountyfair@gmail.com or call 952-594-4599 for more information.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 612-816-7362 for week’s location. All walking speeds are welcome.
All You Can Eat Breakfast Brunch• 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. $9 per person, $4 ages 6-10, preschoolers free. Proceeds to SAL.
Monday, May 17
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need is available in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot from noon to 2:30 p.m. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday, May 21 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, May 18
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
Wednesday, May 19
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need is available in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot from noon to 2:30 p.m. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday, May 21 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Bingo is Back• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion Post, 112 5th Street NE, Faribault. Hosted by the Faribault Knights of Columbus. Peter Dodge, peter_dodge@hotmail.com.
Thursday, May 20
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.