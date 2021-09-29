Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, Oct. 1
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
Faribault American Legion Club Supper• 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving steak, shrimp, baked cod and chicken strips. All served with potatoes and salad. Children’s menu also available.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Faribault Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
Bagels & Birds• 10-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Watching birds, naturalist answer bird-related questions. Binoculars available. Open to all ages, pre-register at 507-332-7151 or www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
DAV of Minnesota Chapter #20: All-Service Veteran Picnic• 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Alexander Park, 1814 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Various veteran services and support organizations. Family friendly, bouncy house, games, food, music and BYOB.
Fall Festival Chili Cook-off• 12-3 p.m., Along Central Avenue and Third Street in Faribault. Try all the different chilis and vote for your favorite for $5. facebook.com/FaribaultMainStreet.
Nerstrand United Methodist Church Fall Festival• 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Take out lunch: hot beef sandwiches, chicken wild rice soup and bars. Bake sale, holiday treasures sale. Masks and social distancing required.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Faribault Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N, Faribault. Schedule an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, online at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
American Legion Bingo Bash• 12 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Food available. Proceeds to Legion Building Fund.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Oct. 4
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
American Legion Post 43 Membership Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Faribault High School Class of 1948• 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Meets at Perkins, 333 Western Ave, Faribault, for lunch and socialization.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday, Oct. 8 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Curbside Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 115 6th St. NW, Faribault. Beef stew, dinner roll, fruit and frosted cake.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). Adult children. 334-3434
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
Cannon River Watershed Joint Powers Board Meeting• 9 a.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. In the Straight River Room. Follow state and local mask guidelines.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday, Oct. 8 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
Overeaters Anonymous• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Oct. 7
Rice County Immunization Clinic• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. Appointments recommended (507-332-6111), walk-ins accepted. $21.22 donation requested. http://co.rice.mn.us/256/Public-Health.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th St. Schedule an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, online at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Mill City Senior Living Weekly Car Show• 5:30-6 p.m., Mill City Senior Living, 1520 17th St. NW, Faribault. Contact Ryan at 507-497-2014 for more information.