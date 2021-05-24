Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, May 26
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need is available in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
Rice County Public Health Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic• 3:15-5:45 p.m., Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. 12+. Register/give consent at co.rice.mn.us/528/COVID-19-VACCINE-INFORMATION.
Bingo is Back• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion Post, 112 5th Street NE, Faribault. Hosted by the Faribault Knights of Columbus. Peter Dodge, peter_dodge@hotmail.com.
Mental Health Awareness Walk• 12-1 p.m., Buckham West, 19 W. Division St., Faribault. Hosted by Rice County Local Advisory Council. Featured speaker, Mark Hedenstrom of Rice County Social Service. Ice cream social to follow.
FHS Class of 63• 12 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. On the patio if weather is nice. Contact any classmates who may not have email or get the paper. Contact Char at 507-334-5738 with any questions.
Thursday, May 27
Legion Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault. Made to order hamburgers, Philly cheesesteaks or chicken strips. All served with French fries or tater tots. Faribault American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 5:30-7:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Friday, May 28
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
Saturday, May 29
Karaoke with Jamie J• 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault. Non-members welcome. Food and drinks available for purchase. 507-334-7041.
Anytime Fitness Free Workouts in the Park• 9 a.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Open to the public.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, May 30
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 612-816-7362 for week's location. All walking speeds are welcome.
Tuesday, June 1
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.