The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library. Lasts approximately 45 minutes. Children will listen to two or three books, sing songs, participate in activities, and create a craft revolving around a specific weekly theme. Designed for children age 2 through kindergarten, all children welcome with an adult.
Overcomers• 2:30-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Overcomers on Wednesdays after school. It is a FREE kids club with fun activities, songs, and Christian learning like VBS one day a week.All are welcome Preschool - 6th grade. They meet in the Wanamingo Elementary School Music Room after school Wednesdays until 4:30 p.m. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Mixer Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Rib eye, sirloin, jumbo shrimp, four piece chicken orpork chop. Includes soup or salad, baked potato or tots and two pieces of garlic toast. Call 789-5691 for carry out.
Friday, Jan. 28
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library. Lasts approximately 45 minutes. Children will listen to two or three books, sing songs, participate in activities, and create a craft revolving around a specific weekly theme. Designed for children age 2 through kindergarten, all children welcome with an adult.
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Legion Dinner Fundraiser• 5 to 7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Ham and Turkey Dinner, will consist of ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, and all of the fixings. Ages 12+ $17, 5-11 is $7, and those under 4 are free. Carry-out service and home delivery are available by calling 507-259-4925 between 5 and 7 p.m. Proceeds to American Legion Youth Baseball program and other community projects.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library. Lasts approximately 45 minutes. Children will listen to two or three books, sing songs, participate in activities, and create a craft revolving around a specific weekly theme. Designed for children age 2 through kindergarten, all children welcome with an adult.
Overcomers• 2:30-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Overcomers on Wednesdays after school. It is a FREE kids club with fun activities, songs, and Christian learning like VBS one day a week.All are welcome Preschool - 6th grade. They meet in the Wanamingo Elementary School Music Room after school Wednesdays until 4:30 p.m. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Mixer Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Rib eye, sirloin, jumbo shrimp, four piece chicken orpork chop. Includes soup or salad, baked potato or tots and two pieces of garlic toast. Call 789-5691 for carry out.
Upcoming Event Reminders
KW Choir Waffle Feed Fundraiser• Event is Saturday, Feb. 12, 8-11 a.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St, Kenyon. 12 All-you-care-to-eat Waffles, plus sausage, coffee, and orange juice to support the KW Choir Department! Dine-in and carry-out available. Presale Tickets available from any 5th-12th grade choir member or at the door! Adults- $10, Students- $8, Kids under age 5- Free