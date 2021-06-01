Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, June 3
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Friday, June 4
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 1-3 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Euchre Party• 1:30 p.m., Morristown Community Center. Need to be knowledgeable in Euchre, do not need to bring a partner. $3 per person, need a Dam Days button to play.
Dam Days Twilight Parade• 7 p.m., Morristown. Parking available at the School Football Field.
Saturday, June 5
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Dam Days Fireworks Show• 10 p.m., Morristown.
Farmers Market• 9 a.m. to Noon, Across from the Mill Vendors.
Sunday, June 6
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 612-816-7362 for week’s location. All walking speeds are welcome.
Women of the Moose Breakfast• 8:30-11 a.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th St.
Monday, June 7
Faribault High School Class of 1948• 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Meets at Perkins, 333 Western Ave, Faribault, for lunch and socialization.
American Legion Post 43/Auxiliary Unit 43 Meeting/Installation of Officers• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Followed by refreshments made in-house.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday, June 11 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, June 8
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Free Curbside Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Lasagna, lettuce salad, garlic bread, fruit, pudding.
Acrylic Paint Journal Series -Landscape Elements• 6:30-8 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Students in grades 7-12 and adults. Member $48/non-member $60. Supply fee $30. https://paradisecenterforthearts.org.
Wednesday, June 9
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
Rice SWCD June Virtual Board Meeting• 9 a.m., Join from zoom.us/j/93873180968?pwd=WjlyUkQ3TUMzZWgxMk0wWG85Vmd6Zz09. Meeting ID: 938 7318 0968. Passcode: 702941. Or dial in at 1-312-626-6799.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday, June 11 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Holy Smoke 2021: Old Country Boys• 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Faribault. Socially distanced outdoor event.
Bingo is Back• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion Post, 112 5th Street NE, Faribault. Hosted by the Faribault Knights of Columbus. Peter Dodge, peter_dodge@hotmail.com.