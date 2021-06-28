Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN LE SUEUR... SOUTHEASTERN SCOTT AND NORTHWESTERN RICE COUNTIES... At 137 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near New Prague, or 18 miles northwest of Northfield, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Lakeville, New Prague, Lonsdale, Montgomery, Webster, Elko New Market and Veseli.