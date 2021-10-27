Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, Oct 28
Brooktree Golf Course listening sessions • 11 a.m., Sign up for a listening session to help prepare for the 2022 golf season. Registration required; space is limited. Call 507-444-4321.
Friday, Oct 29
Halloween Throwdown II • 6-10 p.m., The Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Come throw down at the second in a series of heavy metal/punk/hardcore line ups. There will be a zombie costume contest. Prize of $50 will be awarded to best costume at the end of the night. Moshing is welcome but please respect your surroundings. Featuring: Born Scum, The Filth Illustration, Red Shift, Inviction, Corsair. Tickets $20 at the door or online at: https://linktr.ee/musicspaceow. Masks are required unless you present a vaccine card showing that you’ve been fully vaccinated for at least 2 weeks.
Pumpkin carving and bonfire • 6-8 p.m., Associated Church, 800 Havana Road, Owatonna. All are welcome: Grown ups, grandparents, kids, teens, grandkids, and friends. Covid guidelines in effect the day of the event will prevail. Bring a pumpkin or two to carve or paint, your own carving tools and design ideas, as well as any food you would like to eat and/or roast over the fire. What will be provided? Music to carve pumpkins by, paints, the fire, and fixings for s’mores and hot cocoa. We will also provide candles to light up our pumpkins turned Jack and Jill O-Lanterns for the group photo.
Adult Halloween Horror Movie Nigh t• 7-9 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Feature presentation is “The House on Haunted Hill”, 1959 version. Must be 21 years old to attend. $5 admission, $2 for members. Drinks and snacks available for purchase.
Saturday, Oct 30
Owatonna Farmer’s Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, Owatonna.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Trick or Treat Downtown • 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Bring your little ghouls and goblins downtown for this year’s spooktacular trick-or-treat event!
A Haunting You Will Go • 12-4 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Children’s Halloween Trick or Treat in the Village of Yesteryear. Treats, crafts, and more fun! Family friendly.
Owatonna Curling Club open house • 12 p.m., Owatonna Curling Club, 1440 S. Elm St., Owatonna. Come learn about curling, and get on the ice and try throwing a rock! We hope to see you there!
Cabela’s trick or treat • 3 p.m., Cabela’s, 3900 Cabela Dr., Owatonna. Costume parade Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
Elks 5th annual Halloween party • 5-11 p.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Door prizes, costume contest, wine wall and basket raffles. Candy bar raffle for port cuts or beef cuts. Entertainment by Jimski Karaoke. Tickets are $5 each, and each tickets gets a candy bar. Purchase at the bar now until the party.5.
Booze & Boos • 6 p.m., Pizza Cellar, 302 Main Street E., Blooming Prairie. Cue Company presents a spootacular fun time with costume contests and drink specials.
Halloween Bash & costume party • 7 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Happy hour from 5 p.m. to close. Music by The Boo’s Bros. starts at 7 p.m. $1 off all Foremost Beer Pints. Costumes strongly encouraged. Prizes will be awarded for the best group and individual costumes!
Halloween at the Tavern • 7 p.m.-1 a.m., Bridge Street Tavern, 137 W. Bridge St., Owatonna. Come help us celebrate Halloween at the Tavern! There will be a costume contest with cash prizes for best group, most creative, and the sexiest costume. DJ Harvey playing music with drink specials all night. There will even be a chance to win another trip for 2.
Reggie’s Halloween party • 8 p.m., Reggie’s Brewhouse, 220 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Celebrate Halloween with us at our annual Halloween costume party! The costume contest will have prizes of $100 cash and $100 in Reggie’s bar bucks. The 3 categories we’re judging the sexiest costume, best couple’s costume and best overall costume. There will be drink specials, including Jell-O shots for $2 and domestic taps and bottles just $3. Legacy of the Loud will rock our stage from 8:30 p.m. to close. No cover charge.
Sunday, Oct 31
VFW pancake breakfast • 8 a.m.-12 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Benefit breakfast for the Owatonna wrestling team. All you can eat pancakes and French toast, fried or scrambled eggs, sausage, milk or juice. Tickets $7.
Dee Teller’s 81st birthday party • 1-5 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. Dee would like to invite everyone to help celebrate her 81st birthday with a sweet treat. She will also be showing a few new works.
Goblin Trunk or Treat • 2-5 p.m., Blooming Prairie Serviceman’s Club, 210 Fourth St. NE. The American Legion Auxiliary along with the Women of Today to host a Trunk or Treat event. Don’t forget to visit Main Street for additional activities.
Cabela’s trick or treat • 2 p.m., Cabela’s, 3900 Cabela Dr., Owatonna. Costume parade Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
Prairie Manor Trick or Treat • 3-4:30 p.m., Prairie Manor, 220 3rd St NW, Blooming Prairie. All trick-or-treaters will be outside the building. Residents will be awaiting these trick-or-treaters in the dining room around the large windows. Everyone stopping by is encouraged to wave and visit with residents. Residents have filled individually wrapped treat cups for all of the children who attend.
Treat at Pumpkins in the Prairie • 3-5 p.m., All area businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to participate in Trunk or Treat at Pumpkins in the Prairie in downtown Blooming Prairie. Decorate your trunk of your vehicle, table or display area, pass out some candy. All games, activities, photo ops and large pumpkin bounce house will be available for kids and their families to enjoy. Costumes are not necessary but strongly encouraged! This event is free for all to enjoy. The Blooming Prairie Servicemen’s Club will also be having a Halloween trunk or treat starting at 2 p.m.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Nov 01
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting • 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.