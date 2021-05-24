Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Advance order is required by calling 332-7357 or 332-7680. Curbside pickup is from 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
May 27 — Tomato juice, broccoli & cheese egg bake with sausage side, fruited muffin with margarine and fresh fruit cup
May 28 — Salisbury steak, baked potatoes with sour cream, peas & onions and cookie
May 31 — Closed
June 1 — Brats onion with sauerkraut, sliced dill pickle, cheese scalped potato, baked bean and apples and watermelon slice
June 2 — Chef salad with ham, cheese, egg, croutons, vegetable garnish, muffin and cantaloupe/strawberry cup