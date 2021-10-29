Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Oct 30
Owatonna Farmer’s Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, Owatonna.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Trick or Treat Downtown• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Bring your little ghouls and goblins downtown for this year’s spooktacular trick-or-treat event!
A Haunting You Will Go• 12-4 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Children’s Halloween Trick or Treat in the Village of Yesteryear. Treats, crafts, and more fun! Family friendly.
Owatonna Curling Club open house• 12 p.m., Owatonna Curling Club, 1440 S. Elm St., Owatonna. Come learn about curling, and get on the ice and try throwing a rock! We hope to see you there!
Cabela’s trick or treat• 3 p.m., Cabela’s, 3900 Cabela Dr., Owatonna. Costume parade Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
Elks 5th annual Halloween party• 5-11 p.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Door prizes, costume contest, wine wall and basket raffles. Candy bar raffle for port cuts or beef cuts. Entertainment by Jimski Karaoke. Tickets are $5 each, and each tickets gets a candy bar. Purchase at the bar now until the party.5.
Booze & Boos• 6 p.m., Pizza Cellar, 302 Main Street E., Blooming Prairie. Cue Company presents a spootacular fun time with costume contests and drink specials.
Halloween Bash & costume party• 7 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Happy hour from 5 p.m. to close. Music by The Boo’s Bros. starts at 7 p.m. $1 off all Foremost Beer Pints. Costumes strongly encouraged. Prizes will be awarded for the best group and individual costumes!
Halloween at the Tavern• 7 p.m.-1 a.m., Bridge Street Tavern, 137 W. Bridge St., Owatonna. Come help us celebrate Halloween at the Tavern! There will be a costume contest with cash prizes for best group, most creative, and the sexiest costume. DJ Harvey playing music with drink specials all night. There will even be a chance to win another trip for 2.
Reggie’s Halloween party• 8 p.m., Reggie’s Brewhouse, 220 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Celebrate Halloween with us at our annual Halloween costume party! The costume contest will have prizes of $100 cash and $100 in Reggie’s bar bucks. The 3 categories we’re judging the sexiest costume, best couple’s costume and best overall costume. There will be drink specials, including Jell-O shots for $2 and domestic taps and bottles just $3. Legacy of the Loud will rock our stage from 8:30 p.m. to close. No cover charge.
Sunday, Oct 31
VFW pancake breakfast• 8 a.m.-12 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Benefit breakfast for the Owatonna wrestling team. All you can eat pancakes and French toast, fried or scrambled eggs, sausage, milk or juice. Tickets $7.
Dee Teller’s 81st birthday party• 1-5 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. Dee would like to invite everyone to help celebrate her 81st birthday with a sweet treat. She will also be showing a few new works.
Goblin Trunk or Treat• 2-5 p.m., Blooming Prairie Serviceman’s Club, 210 Fourth St. NE. The American Legion Auxiliary along with the Women of Today to host a Trunk or Treat event. Don’t forget to visit Main Street for additional activities.
Cabela’s trick or treat• 2 p.m., Cabela’s, 3900 Cabela Dr., Owatonna. Costume parade Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
Prairie Manor Trick or Treat• 3-4:30 p.m., Prairie Manor, 220 3rd St NW, Blooming Prairie. All trick-or-treaters will be outside the building. Residents will be awaiting these trick-or-treaters in the dining room around the large windows. Everyone stopping by is encouraged to wave and visit with residents. Residents have filled individually wrapped treat cups for all of the children who attend.
Treat at Pumpkins in the Prairie• 3-5 p.m., All area businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to participate in Trunk or Treat at Pumpkins in the Prairie in downtown Blooming Prairie. Decorate your trunk of your vehicle, table or display area, pass out some candy. All games, activities, photo ops and large pumpkin bounce house will be available for kids and their families to enjoy. Costumes are not necessary but strongly encouraged! This event is free for all to enjoy. The Blooming Prairie Servicemen’s Club will also be having a Halloween trunk or treat starting at 2 p.m.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Nov 01
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Nov 02
Genealogy Club• 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call 507-451-7970.
Republican gubernatorial event• 6 p.m., Owatonna Country Club, 1991 Lemond Rd., Owatonna. The leading Republicans running for Governor of Minnesota will be participating in a meet-and-greet and panel discussion. Candidates participating are Senator Michelle Benson, Senator Paul Gazelka, Dr. Scott Jensen and Dr. Neil Shah. Social hour starts at 6 p.m.; panel begins at 6:40. Tickets are available in advance at steelecountyrepublicans.com for $20 or for $25 at the door. The event is sponsored by the Steele County Republican Party. Seating is limited, so advance ticket purchase is encouraged. Cash bar will be available. Appetizers will be provided.
Wednesday, Nov 03
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic• 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Annex, 635 Florence Ave, Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club• 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Overeaters Anonymous• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Nov 04
Razzle-dazzle wine tasting• 6:30-9 p.m., Blooming Prairie Serviceman’s Club, 210 Fourth St. NE.15.
Friday, Nov 05
Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary holiday bazaar sale• 8 a.m.-5 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church, 4532 SE 84th Ave., Claremont. The Owatonna Holiday Hospital Auxiliary will be hosting its annual holiday bazaar sale at St John Lutheran church in Owatonna, 1301 Lincoln Ave.
Ladies Night Out• 7-8:30 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave NE, Owatonna. This event is featuring speaker, Shannon Kerr (formerly from Owatonna). Six years ago, Shannon and her 2 girls were in a horrific car accident and were not expected to live. Shannon will share her testimony and will also share some pictures from the accident. Some pictures may be graphic, so please keep that in mind when determining if age appropriate for children. (Childcare will not be provided.) Ladies Night Out will consist of worship through song, hearing from our speaker, some fun give-a-ways, and snacks! There is no cost for this event, but please let us know if you’re able to attend.
Saturday, Nov 06
Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary holiday bazaar sale• 8 a.m.-2 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church, 4532 SE 84th Ave., Claremont. The Owatonna Holiday Hospital Auxiliary will be hosting its annual holiday bazaar sale at St John Lutheran church in Owatonna, 1301 Lincoln Ave.
Ladies Auxiliary holiday craft sale• 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. 30+ vendors, crafters and bakers, plus a sloppy Joe meal, rolls and coffee available.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Past & Present ppen house• 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Past & Present Antiques & Gifts, 1101 N State St, Waseca. During the open house, enter for a $100 gift certificate drawing.