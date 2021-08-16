The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 902 17th St SW, Faribault. Make an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., St. Pius V, 410 Colvill St. W., Cannon Falls. Make an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Mixer Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Rib eye, sirloin, jumbo shrimp, four piece chicken orpork chop. Includes soup or salad, baked potato or tots and two pieces of garlic toast. Call 789-5691 for carry out.
Friday, Aug. 20
Kenyon Rose Fest• Field of Flags, kid's activities, live music and more. See more at kenyonrosefest.com.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., First English Lutheran Church, 204 2nd St. NW, Faribault. Make an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Kenyon Rose Fest• Field of Flags, parade, kid's activities, live music and more. See more at kenyonrosefest.com.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Monarchs and Milkweed• 10-11:30 a.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet at the amphitheater. Learn about monarch butterflies.
Geocaching for Beginners• 2-3 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet at the amphitheater. Explore geocaching basics.
Kenyon Rose Fest Car Cruise-In• 8 a.m.-2 p.m., No registration. $100 cash prize drawings, every hour. Must be present to win. Parking on Forest Street between Second and Fifth Street. Bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the local food shelf.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Birding in the Big Woods• 9-10 a.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet at the picnic shelter. 1/2-mile guided walk.
Mammals of Minnesota Nature Cart• 1-2 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Ongoing near the picnic shelter.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Iver & Hendrika Ring Reunion• 10 a.m., Eidsvold Methodist Church, 39520 70th Ave., Dennison. Potluck to follow at Urland Church park shelter, 6940 Cty. 9 Blvd., Cannon Falls. Bring your own tableware, coffee/beverages provided.
Monday, Aug. 23
Red Cross Blood Drive• 12-6 p.m., United Redeemer Lutheran Church, 560 W. Third St., Zumbrota. Make an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Dr., Faribault. Make an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., Goodhue Community Center, 105 Broadway, Goodhue. Make an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.