Friday, May 21
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 1-3 p.m.
Downtown Faribault Car Cruise Nights• 6-9 p.m., Central Ave. Live DJ, food, vendors and more. Facebook.com/FaribaultMainStreet.
Ribs and Baked Cod• 5:30 to 7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault. Served by Big Woods 4-H Group.
Gallery Opening Reception• 5-7 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault.
Walter Salas-Humara Concert• 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Member $15, non-member $20, student $10. paradisecenterforthearts.org.
Saturday, May 22
Anytime Fitness Free Workouts in the Park• 9 a.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Open to the public.
Mary Cassatt’s Virtual Birthday Party• 10-11 a.m., Pre-registration required. Art kits $20. Free to all MN residents, donations encouraged. paradisecenterforthearts.org.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, May 23
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 612-816-7362 for week’s location. All walking speeds are welcome.
Monday, May 24
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Thursday, May 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Wine and Wheel• 5-8 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Member $48, non-member $54, (includes 3 hours of instruction, 6 pounds of clay and 2 beverages. Sign up as a group (up to 6 people) or individually. paradisecenterforthearts.org.
Tuesday, May 25
Suicide Grief Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., Via Zoom. For family, friends and anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide. Contact Tom Handrich at 952-445-0107 for additional information and a link to the meeting.
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
Wednesday, May 26
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need is available in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
Rice County Public Health Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic• 3:15-5:45 p.m., Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. 12+. Register/give consent at co.rice.mn.us/528/COVID-19-VACCINE-INFORMATION.
Bingo is Back• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion Post, 112 5th Street NE, Faribault. Hosted by the Faribault Knights of Columbus. Peter Dodge, peter_dodge@hotmail.com.
Thursday, May 27
Legion Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault. Made to order hamburgers, Philly cheesesteaks or chicken strips. All served with French fries or tater tots. Faribault American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 5:30-7:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.