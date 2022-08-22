The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Kenyon Leader. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted. Over 20 vendors at each market.
Summer Learning Program• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon City Council Chambers, 709 Second St. RAD Zoo (Live Reptiles and Amphibians!) Questions? Call the library at 507-789-6821 or email motte@selco.info
Friday, Aug. 26
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Come learn the connection between Jesse James and Christdala Church! Filled with farming tools, household items, photos, maps and artifacts.
Church Service & Lunch• 9:30 a.m., Hauge Old Stone Church, 931 Monkey Valley Road, Kenyon. Historic Hauge Old Stone Church. A time for music will begin at 9:30 followed by the worship service. Brats and hot dogs will be served during the time for fellowship following the service. All are welcome.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Overcomers• 2:30-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Overcomers on Wednesdays after school. It is a FREE kids club with fun activities, songs, and Christian learning like VBS one day a week.All are welcome Preschool — 6th grade. They meet in the Wanamingo Elementary School Music Room after school Wednesdays until 4:30 p.m. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
