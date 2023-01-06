For this week's word on the street, we asked our readers in the 507 what they want to see the state do with the $17.6 billion tax surplus. Here are some of the answers we received:
Barb Cross:
Rebate for everybody
Donna Butler:
Free lunches for all school kids
Allison Samora:
Give it back to the schools,because they are receiving less inflation-adjusted funding today than they did 20 years ago. We have crowded classrooms and some of the worst educational attainment gaps. Addressing funding with our schools also assists the racial and social-economic gaps that exist. Lastly-teachers are severely underpaid for the work that they do.
Rick Duffney:
Eliminate taxes on all Social Security income.
Julie Esget Kiel:
Stop taxing social security
Jim-Helen Munger:
We want our money back!
Chad Übl:
Being there’s no checks a balance with a one sided government what I want is irrelevant to them
Bruce Nelson:
Pay off Vikings stadium and lower tax on charitable gambling. Cut social security tax and give money back to taxpayers.
Roger Wiese:
Quit taxing social security, lower our taxes , and give it back to the people you overtaxed in the first place!
Mikey Bo:
Return it to those who paid "more than fair share" of taxes. This is called theft! Using it for pet projects is wrong!
Dorthy Fierst-Stanko:
Rebate, Rebate, Rebate!!!
Linda Gallea:
For sure drop Social Security taxes!
Cindy Rau:
No tax on SS.
Eydie Hauer:
Give it back to the people working and paying taxes. Anything else is basically stealing from us!
Sonja Stadler:
No taxing social security! Most states do not, why do we?
Tony Zacharias:
Over taxation, give it back!
Richie Pettet:
Give the money back to the taxpayers who overpaid in taxes. Almost as a stimulus but instead this time it’s money you already worked for.
Liz Petersen:
Roads and schools; there’s never enough money for either one.
Travis William Kath:
Put it towards free pre-school and lunches for kids. Child care for working parents would be great. From some of the comments I see on this page, I think free adult education classes might be a good idea too.
